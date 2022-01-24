BLYTHE — The Vincent Memorial Catholic High School boys basketball team pulled into a tie with Imperial High at the top of the Desert League standings after defeating Palo Verde Valley High of Blythe, 55-47, here on Friday, Jan. 21.

The Scots (6-6 overall, 3-1 in the DL) are tied with Imperial at 3-1 after the Tigers lost to the Yellowjackets on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Calipatria and Palo Verde are tied in third place at 1-3 on the season.

In three games last week, Vincent Memorial went 2-1 with both wins coming in DL action and the loss coming in Coronado in a nonleague matchup with the Islanders.

On Tuesday, Jan. 18, the Scots went to Calipatria and defeated the Hornets 59-49. Most of the damage was done by sophomore point guard Pancho Tejada who had a triple double with 24 points, 10 assists and 10 steals.

Junior Luis Moreno had nine points and 11 rebounds, while sophomore Jose Martinez had 16 points, six rebounds and three steals.

On Wednesday, Jan. 19, the Scots trekked to Coronado and lost a close one, 60-57, to the Islanders. Tejada finished with 20 points, 10 assists and seven steals.

Junior Armando Apodaca had 12 points and six rebounds while sophomore teammate Jacobo Elias had six points and eight rebounds.

In the victory over Palo Verde on Friday, Jan. 21, Tejada paced the Scots with 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Martinez finished with 15 points and six rebounds.

Vincent Memorial travels to Imperial for a huge DL showdown at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25. The teams will play each other a third time in the DL schedule with the finale set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Also next week the Scots will host Palm Desert at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, in a nonleague matchup, and they will host Calipatria at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, in another DL contest.