EL CENTRO — The Calexico High School boys basketball team had its six-game winning streak snapped when the Bulldogs dropped a close game to Central Union High here on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The Bulldogs (9-5 overall, 1-1 in Imperial Valley League) led after three quarters 44-40, but a bad fourth quarter cost Calexico as the Spartans dominated the final period 13-4 to pull out the 53-48 IVL victory.

Leading the charge for the Bulldogs was senior Aaron Tabarez who finished with a game-high 23 points. Senior Christian Bravo added eight points for Calexico while senior Julian Beltran and junior Cesar Castro added six points each.

The Spartans and Bulldogs have battled for IVL supremacy the last few years and the two teams have their rematch scheduled for 7 p.m. on Feb. 3 in Calexico.

Calexico traveled to Palm Springs for a nonleague matchup on Friday, Jan. 21, with the Bulldogs pulling out the 72-65 victory. The two teams were even through two quarters, taking a 29-29 tie into halftime.

Calexico High School junior Andres Tabarez tries to get a shot off over Central Union High freshman Jared Martin during their Imperial Valley League game in El Centro on Tuesday, Jan. 18. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Calexico was able to outscore the Indians 21-19 in the third quarter and 22-20 in the final period to pull out the win.

Junior Andres Tabarez had 20 points to lead the Bulldogs while his brother Aaron Tabarez finished with 19 points, five assists and five steals. Bravo had 12 points while Beltran finished with 10 against Palm Springs.

Calexico will host Holtville at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, in IVL action and follow that with a 7 p.m. tipoff in Brawley on Thursday, Jan. 27. The Bulldogs return home at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, to host Palm Desert in a nonleague showdown in Varner Gym on the Calexico campus.

The schedule gets busier the following week for the Bulldogs as they will play six games in a nine-day span.

“We have a lot of makeup games from the postponements in early January,” said Hugo Estrada, Calexico’s fourth-year head coach. “The boys want to get out there and play and while it’ll be tiring, they know what to expect and to just go one game at a time.”