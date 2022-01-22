New Homes A Sign of Calexico’s Health, Official Says

CALEXICO — More than 270 total housing units — both multiple and single family, both affordable and market rate — moved further down the road to reality, making these the first housing projects of this magnitude for the city since the housing crash of 2008.

In the pipeline for the city is a potential three-phase affordable apartment complex and condominium project by Chelsea Investment Corp. of San Diego. In its first phase, 160 multi-family units are planned at the development on the west side of the city just south of Highway 98/Birch Street just west of Eady Avenue.

Perhaps bigger news is the return of a single-family housing subdivision. On the east side, a 113-home subdivision on 18.5 acres is planned near Bowker Road and Highway 98 to be built by Alliance Investors LLC of San Diego, a project being referred to as the “Bowker 18 Subdivision.”

Calexico Mayor Pro Tem Camilo Garcia

“For the longest time (Calexico) hasn’t had much, you know, in terms of housing development, so we’re moving in the right direction. We’re moving the needle on development. So, I mean, we’re really excited for this development but just for every activity that is happening,” Calexico Mayor Pro Tem Camilo Garcia said on Thursday, Jan. 20. “We will just be ecstatic to see this. … and hopefully it will happen soon.”

Although both of these projects won’t see completion for a couple years, if they continue as projected, they and other construction and development signal a rebirth for Calexico in many ways, Garcia said.

“We all know that Calexico has had its challenges,” Garcia said, and he added that includes the rocky start to the relationship among the City Council members. However, he said the council has found its groove in many ways and has tried to usher in a new era of smart development.

“We have actually dived into this work that is really needed in the community in the sense that developers are really looking into the community,” Garcia said. “Businesses are coming, as you saw, we just had a soft opening with Taco Bell. Popeye’s (Chicken) is in construction right now, there’s something going on over at Walmart, a new gas station, and other things are coming.

“It’s in housing, it’s in businesses, little by little. What’s exciting also is it’s happening during the pandemic,” he said. “Again, the challenges have been there, but knowing that this activity is happening now, we’re really looking forward to getting out of this pandemic and just continue to move in the right direction.”

The proposed site of the 113-unit Bowker 18 Subdivision is shown north of Highway 98 near Bowker Road on the east side of Calexico. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

The two developments have been making their way through the Calexico Planning Commission, but the Calexico City Council had a chance to see them up front and center, when three public hearings were conducted on Wednesday night, Jan. 19, two related to the Chelsea project and one for the Bowker subdivision.

All three hearings had no comment from the public and were approved 4-0. Council member Rosie Arreola Fernandez was absent from the meeting.

For the Chelsea project, long known as the Remington Apartments, there was a zone change and general plan amendment for the lots from residential condominium to residential apartments and certification of an updated mitigated negative declaration for the zone change.

A mitigated negative declaration is a statement that there will be no impacts to the surrounding area by the project or that any impacts will be mitigated. It is part of the California Environmental Quality Act process.

Aerial view of Remington Apartments site | CAMILO GARCIA JR. VIDEO

The second part of the Remington hearing was to approve a tentative map for the project and the related updated mitigated negative declaration.

For the Bowker 18 Subdivision, its hearing was to approve a tentative map for the project and the related updated mitigated negative declaration.

Representatives from both projects went before council.

Chelsea Investment Corp’s development manager, Dave Davis, gave a short presentation on the project, first explaining that the Remington Apartments have been in some level of development since the 2000s, when he came before the council to get its blessing to apply for $3.4 million infill infrastructure grant that paid for offsite work on Highway 98, the northern boundary of the site.

The grant also paid for “all the internal public roads, along with some offsite sewer, water and storm drain. Those monies also included a public park, which was requested at that time for this project,” Davis said, referring to some pieces still to be developed.

That park is to include a walking path, he said, adding that the Planning Commission asked for more clarity on the park design. “The configuration may change, we’ll look at maybe a few more amenities, but that’s the basic concept that’ll be open to everybody.”

Dave Davis (right) of Chelsea Investment Corp. of San Diego speaks about his company’s proposed Remington Apartments complex while Calexico City Council members Gloria Romo and Raul Ureña listen on Wednesday, Jan. 19. | VIDEO CAPTURE

He explained that each of the first two phases would be 160 units of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The third phase is property still to be acquired and would be condos, Davis said.

Mayor Pro Tem Garcia wanted to know about the funding and costs for the affordable project, which is taking advantage of the California Department of Housing and Community Development’s Joe Serna Jr. Farmworker Housing Grant Program.

Davis said construction costs have risen since the project was first proposed, so the average cost per unit is about $325,000, “because of all of the infrastructure, that’s about $100,000 higher,” he said. Multiplied by the first 160 units, Remington Apartments is a $52 million project.

Representing the Bowker 18 Subdivision was Ray Roben, who has been before the Calexico council in the past. He partnered with the city on the former Hollie’s Hotel conversion on Imperial Avenue that utilized state dollars to mitigate homelessness.

One of the key points that came up for council member Raul Ureña was his short commentary on the proliferation of large lot sizes on housing developments on the northeast parts. It’s an aside that he started during the Remington project that continued during the Bowker development discussion with Roben.

“Just downsizing, I think, typical housing structures, or single family housing structures in the city would be a good strategy, because Calexico tends to build very, very big houses, excessively large houses. So maybe getting a little bit smaller and more affordable …,” Ureña first said during the Remington discussion.

He later asked Roben about lot sizes.

Developer Ray Roben speaks to the Calexico City Council during a public hearing over a 113-unit housing development he was representing on Wednesday, Jan. 19. | VIDEO CAPTURE

“We’re hearing everything you say, and I’m like ‘wow, that’s just what I’m thinking,’ I think a lot like you because we build in excess here, and one of the things that I’ve noticed, especially in like Heber and Calexico, when the out-of-town developers came in — and just they did it everywhere — they build huge, they build small box but two-story houses,” Roben said.

He added buyers are now asking for mostly single-story floor plans on reasonable lots, which he said is what the Bowker development will officer.

Most the discussion on this project revolved around the density issues, that is, the number of homes within a certain amount of acreage, which caused one of two small revisions to the be made in the documentation of the tentative map.

“The changes that will be made, will read as such: No. 1, the density maximum units per acre will be one to seven units. That will be one change. The next change will be No. 5 front yard setback 20 feet from face of garage. Those are the only two changes that will be made,” said Lisa Tylenda, director of planning and building, before the mayor called for the vote.