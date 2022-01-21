San Diego Weekend Guide: Jan. 21-23 – Mods & Motorcycles

Are you a Disney fam or a dinosaur clan? First up, head to another age with “Jurassic Quest” at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, opening at 9 a.m. each day through Sunday, Jan 23. Promoters lay claim to having “more true-to-life size dinosaurs than any other touring dinosaur event.” Tickets start at $22.

If Disney+ is a staple on your home screens, take the fam to Pechanga Arena for Disney on Ice’s “Dream Big” through Sunday. The show includes characters from a range of hits, including the blockbuster Frozen, Moana, Coco and Aladdin, There’s options for all ages, as shows begin at 7p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, 11 a.m. and 3 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, with 1 and 5 p.m. shows Sunday. Prices start at $20.

The show goes on for two North County theaters as Patio Playhouse in Escondido presents the cult musical, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, while North Coast Repertory in Solana Beach offers a musical take on Shakespeare, Desperate Measures.

Patio performs Hedwig this weekend at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Desperate Measures, based on the Bard’s Measure for Measure, takes to the stage five times over the two day, with three evening shows and two matinees. Tickets for Hedwig start at $22, while Desperate will set you back a minimum of $58.

Check out “Jurassic Quest”, a showcase for some T.Rexes, triceratops and more. Photo credit: @JurassicQuest, via Facebook

See one of the most buzzed-about actresses of the pandemic era, Anya Taylor-Joy, as Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills screens “Last Night in Soho” at 8 p.m Friday and Saturday. Like London and ’60s mod fashion, with a little horror mixed in? This might be your flick. Admission ranges from $17-$20.

The AMA Supercross kicks off its Western Regional 250SX Class Championship Round 3 event at noon Saturday in Petco Park. The FanFest opens at noon with qualifying races beginning after 1 p.m. and final races following at 7 p.m. Fun fact: veteran Chad Reed according to Motocross Action, dominates in San Diego, winning six of his 19 starts here. Tickets start at $26.

Renowned jazz performer Wynton Marsalis brings the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra to the Balboa Theatre at 8 p.m. Saturday. Hurry though – a very limited number of tickets remain available. The trumpeter also appears Monday in La Jolla, but that show is sold out.

This story first appeared on Times of San Diego and was made available as part of the CalMatters Network.