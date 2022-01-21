Former Imperial Mayor to Seek IID Division 5 Seat

IMPERIAL — Imperial City Council member and former mayor, Karin Eugenio, is running for the Division 5 seat of the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors.

Eugenio seeks to unseat Norma Sierra Galindo, whose term expires in December 2022.

“My track record and my attendance is very different than the incumbent’s,” Eugenio told the Calexico Chronicle. “The incumbent has missed many meetings. I missed just one meeting in three years. I wouldn’t enter into a responsibility if I couldn’t fulfill it. I take attendance and responsibility very seriously.”

Karin Eugenio, candidate for Imperial Irrigation District board Division 5

Eugenio’s professional background is in education. Her father’s side of the family is deeply involved in agriculture.

Eugenio teaches English, communications, and rhetoric and writing at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley campus in Calexico and Imperial Valley College.

She has served on the board of the Imperial Valley Food Bank and the Imperial Chamber of Commerce. She was elected to the Imperial City Council in 2018 and served as mayor for the 2021 calendar year. She is also the development specialist with the Anza-Borrego Foundation.

Eugenio said that the initiatives that she and her colleagues on the Imperial City Council took over the past three years are bearing fruit.

“Over the past three years, we’ve established direction and funding for overhauling and beautifying Highway 86, negotiated the sale and redevelopment of the notorious Ghost Hotel, amped up our parks resources and department, added shade for children to our parks, established a non-profit called Friends of Parks to better our Imperial parks, and went to D.C. to secure millions of dollars in federal funding for a regional park here in Imperial,” she said in a written statement to Chronicle.

Bad planning as well as the infighting and personal attacks that characterize the current board are putting the agency in harm’s way and hurting the community it serves, she explained.

“IID is, arguably, the most significant board in the county,” Eugenio said. “But without water and power, what are you? There is a great disconnect between the board and community, divisiveness, and disjointedness. Disunity brings vulnerability to the county, our water and our power.”

Her goal is to keep energy rates low and to protect the IID’s water rights. She blames the power outages last year in the Northend on poor planning.

“The outages would have been prevented if there was a plan in place. The amount of rate increases could have been avoided if there was better planning,” she said. “San Diego can get away with rolling blackouts. That here would cause death.”

Eugenio cited the endorsements of the mayors of Imperial and Calexico as well as the unanimous endorsement of her colleagues at the Imperial City Council in a written statement.

“My focus in the City Council and in running for IID is bringing people together and getting things done,” she continued.

“My sole intention is to bring unification to the board,” Eugenio added. “We don’t have to agree on anything, but we can disagree in a way that is respectful and not compromising, and doesn’t consistently put us in a vulnerable position as a board.”

Eugenio does not believe that her school schedule will interfere with her commitment to the IID.

“I teach higher education. My schedule is more flexible. I tend to teach evenings and every semester my schedule changes,” Eugenio said. “My responsibility is to the IID. My classes will be selected based on that schedule.”