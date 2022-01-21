CALEXICO — The $7,000 each of premium pay the Calexico City Council appeared ready to grant to itself and past council members who had served during the pandemic looks to be a nonstarter.

A recent final ruling from the U.S. Treasury Department on eligible uses of American Rescue Plan Act funds, specifically states on page 233 of the 437-page document: “This policy also prohibits, among other things, elected officials from steering funds to projects in which they have a financial interest or using funds to pay themselves premium pay.”

On Jan. 4, the City Council, in a 3-1-1 vote, directed City Attorney Carlos Campos to draw up a resolution to be brought back for a vote that would include the council among the essential workforce eligible for the pay. But the federal government’s ruling came out just two days later, apparently putting an end to that idea.

The issue has not returned to a council agenda since, and council premium pay was not mentioned on Wednesday night, Jan. 19, during City Manager Miguel Figueroa’s ARPA presentation.

Mayor Pro Tem Camilo Garcia was the only member to vote against the council’s inclusion. Council member Rosie Fernandez abstained from voting.

“This confirms that, you know, we shouldn’t be putting ourselves first. And now that there’s a final ruling, we’re not eligible to receive this pay,” Garcia said when reached Friday morning, Jan. 21. “We shouldn’t be getting these ARPA monies that are intended to help the communities.”

Calexico Mayor Pro Tem Camilo Garcia is shown during a special meeting on Nov. 10. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Part of the ruling appears to indicate that elected officials who received the monies prior to Jan. 6 will not be asked to give it back.

Other local elected officials who received the premium pay, or “bonus,” include the members of the Imperial County Board of Supervisors, who voted to distribute $1,000 to all employees, including themselves, on Oct. 19.

More recently, the Brawley City Council elected to include itself along with full- and part-time city workers during a mass dispersal of ARPA funds on Dec. 21, making it just before the new ruling. Full-time employees were awarded $2,500 and part-time workers were given $1,000.

Brawley City Manager Tyler Salcido said on Friday that the council will each receive $2,500, the same as the full-timers.

El Centro City Council did not vote to include itself among its essential workforce when it distributed $3,000 to its full-time employees and $1,500 to its part-timers.

With that issue decided for the Calexico City Council, the question of how the border city should allocate its remaining $7.2 million of its ARPA funds will be the focus of a workshop scheduled for next month.

City administration has identified some key objectives that should take priority, but others are calling for what they deem a more equitable distribution of the ARPA funds.

The planned workshop, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at Calexico City Hall, was announced by City Manager Figueroa during the City Council’s Wednesday meeting.

The Calexico council will have the opportunity to potentially approve any proposed ARPA allocations during its Feb. 16 meeting, Figueroa said.

The workshop is intended to provide the proper forum for community members, city staff and council members to offer input about their preferred use for the city’s remaining ARPA funds.

Figueroa indicated the city’s preferences will align with a strategic plan that the council previously approved in September, and which identified eligible uses and key objectives.

Those priorities include upgrading and modernizing the city’s information technology and public facilities to enhance public accessibility, enhancing water and sewer infrastructure to help spur business and residential development, and expanding broadband access within the city.

City Manager Miguel Figueroa said a previously approved strategic plan should help the City Council determine how best to use its American Rescue Plan Act funds during a presentation at the council’s meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 19. | VIDEO CAPTURE

“Basically, we do have a road map that provides guidance as to where the needs of the city are that we know,” Figueroa told the council. “This should be the driver of where we go ahead and spend this money.”

American Rescue Plan Act funds are distributed nationwide by the Treasury Department for the specific purpose of helping cities mitigate the negative impacts of the pandemic.

The funds can be used for public health and safety initiatives, personnel, and administrative costs, to offset revenue losses as well as infrastructure upgrades.

Already, the city has authorized the use of about $2.2 million in ARPA funds for several vehicles to replace the police and fire departments’ aging public safety fleet, as well as one-time $7,000 payments to the city’s part- and full-time employees.

The city is obligated to have its ARPA funds allocated for eligible purposes by Dec. 31, 2024, and have expended those funds by Dec. 31, 2026.

For his part, council member Raul Ureña said that he would like to use the city’s ARPA funds to assist community members who have been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Other jurisdictions have taken bold steps using ARPA to craft creative solutions unique to their community needs,” he said.

Ureña and other community members have long said that they believe the city’s ARPA funds should and could be used for essential workers beyond the public workforce, something that some public safety workers disputed at the time the council awarded the $7,000 to its employees.

In the Treasury’s Final Rule from Jan. 6, it supports that long held assertion by Ureña and others. In further clarifying the eligibility of the private sector, the National League of Cities writes in its interpretation:

“Non-public employees can also be eligible for premium pay, and the final rule simplifies requirements on local governments governing these expenditures. The chief executive (or city manager) of a local government may designate these workers ‘as critical, in order to receive premium pay.’ However, non-public workers still must meet the other requirements for premium pay. For example, performing essential work. Treasury will defer to the chief executive’s discretion in making the designation, and a local government does not need to submit for approval its designation to Treasury.”

Ureña’s remarks on the use of ARPA funding came during his report to the council, at which time he also acknowledged the progress the city has made since 2015 to turn multimillion-dollar deficits into a balanced budget and lamented the city’s ongoing fiscal constraints.

And though the current City Council has had its fair share of contentious moments, its members have grown to better understand and work with one another, Ureña said.

Their willingness to work collaboratively will be essential in the coming three months and put to the “ultimate test,” Ureña said, as they consider the approval of ARPA expenditures and general fund priorities, as well as understaffing concerns within the police and fire departments.

“I have full faith that this council will together act boldly and decisively to address these needs and set us up for the future so that we are never in this position ever again,” he said. “I have faith that we will act with equity in mind, maximizing the benefit to all segments of the people we represent.”

Council member Raul Ureña said he is hopeful the City Council acts boldy and creatively in its consideration of how best to use the city’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds. | VIDEO CAPTURE

Nor was Ureña alone in calling for creative uses of the city’s ARPA funds during Wednesday’s meeting.

For some time, a consortium of grassroots organizations and community members have been asking that the city’s ARPA funds be used to assist seniors and essential workers such as grocery store employees and farmworkers.

That proposal, identified as the Calexico Equitable ARPA Plan, was highlighted in several similarly worded emails that were submitted for the council’s consideration and one of which was read aloud during the meeting.

While one of the plan’s proposed uses mirrored one of the city’s key objectives, that of investing in the city’s capacity to increase access to assistance programs, its remaining proposals were a departure of sorts.

Some of those proposals included a bonus program for the community’s high-risk essential workers, investing in a housing first pilot program, and establishing a psychiatric emergency response team.

The consortium included members of the Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition, Calexico Needs Change, Calexico Union Against Corruption, and other individuals, and had the backing of the Latino Community Foundation and the United Food & Commercial Workers Local 1167.

Calexico Equitable ARPA Plan in Focus

During an interview with the Calexico Chronicle, Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition co-founder Luis Flores spoke of the consortium’s efforts in more detail, efforts aimed at helping underserved populations in the community.

One could say the six-point list in the form of a letter could have been borne of the decision to award all city employees premium pay of $7,000 each.

“Part of what’s weird is that this wasn’t supposed to be just like a bonus. There were other things that should also be done with the money,” Flores said on Friday.

Luis Flores is co-founder of Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition. | COURTESY PHOTO

Premium pay or bonuses are the least labor-intensive way to help the essential workforce, he said, and “that’s the way that they’re interpreting that directive to sort of alleviate the economic impacts.”

“Part of why there may not be a lot of written like guidance on this is because this (premium pay) wasn’t necessarily supposed to be the only thing that happened with this money,” Flores added. “But this is really the only kind of distributive thing that the local governments are giving.”

Even within its own six-point list, the consortium kicks off with bonuses, or “hero grants” for nonpublic employees meeting the federal definitions of essential workers, which is an allowable use if designated by the city manager. Calexico-based grocery store workers, warehouse employees, healthcare workers, and farmworkers would receive a minimum of $300.

“These essential workers were on the front lines of the pandemic and were exposed to the highest infection risk. This program could function like other assistance programs, which would make grants upon the application/registration of essential workers to the city program,” the consortium’s letter states.

A second item suggests the development of a grant program geared toward public infrastructure in downtown Calexico aimed at the essential workers who cross the border daily.

“ARPA money should be invested in renovating bathrooms in downtown Calexico, creating and expanding shade structures, and expanding the public access to water,” the letter states.

Along those public infrastructure lines, the third item calls for “accessible and daylong cooling stations in downtown Calexico” with access to water. That is a direct connect to the lack of water and shade that proved fatal to several of the unhoused in Calexico over the summer.

The fourth item proposes leveraging the city’s resources by creating a program or assigning individuals to conduct outreach and assistance to Calexico’s hard-to-reach populations, such as Spanish-only speakers, to participate in many of the existing pandemic-related programs like rent assistance or utility assistance.

The final two items do appear to require more heavy lifting in terms of capacity: a psychiatric emergency response team and a pilot “Housing First” program.

Something that is already in development with county Behavioral Health is proposed being proposed by the consortium for Calexico with psychiatric emergency response teams. It would involve teams of emergency medical technicians, police officers and mental health clinicians or social workers, all working together on crisis response to mental health-related calls.

“Implementation of a program of this type in Calexico could mean that the bulk of mental-health related calls would subsequently go down and allow for the Police Department to focus on crime,” the consortium letter states. “Such programs have been implemented and piloted in many cities, and is an acceptable use for ARPA funds.”

In the “Housing First” program the consortium is proposing, “a cost-effective solution to homelessness. This particular group of people is harshly affected by the pandemic with the combination of lack of access to public restrooms as well as deaths caused by the record high temperatures during summer.”

Through the ARPA funding a number of needs could be met, according to the consortium, such as housing vouchers, residential counseling, affordable housing development, preservation, and rehabilitation, homelessness prevention services, eviction protection, including legal services, and emergency rental or utility assistance.

The consortium has been spreading the word about these ideas heavily through social media for several weeks. The letter was first read into the record at a Calexico council meeting in mid-December as both a comment and an offer to collaborate with the city.

“These are just suggestions that are driven by a sense of what the major needs are in the community, and we would hope that they would reflect in the same way about what they really think the needs of the community are, and that kind of drives some of their brainstorming,” Flores said.

During an earlier interview, Flores said he and others in the consortium wanted to see the community engaged in some sort of forum where they can share ideas, such as the Feb. 1 workshop planned.

“I’m sure people can think of some ways of spending this money in ways that would be beneficial in a more kind of long-term way,” he added.