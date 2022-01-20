Local Red Cross Issues Call for Volunteers

The American Red Cross Southern California Region is recruiting new volunteers to help respond to local emergencies by supporting people in their time of greatest need.

Each year, the Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters a year in the United States, and the vast majority of these are home fires. Nationally, the Red Cross has already responded to more than 1,900 home fires since 2022 began, aiding more than 6,500 people.

In the Southern California Region, trained Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) members have responded to 51 local disasters including 46 home fires so far this year, helping 202 people impacted by a fire in their home — including home fires in Imperial County.

LOCAL RESPONSE HELP NEEDED IN IMPERIAL COUNTY DAT volunteers help families with their immediate needs after a fire in their home and offer support during a very difficult time. As a DAT team member, you will provide emotional support, access to financial assistance and information to help families begin to recover. DAT team members respond to emergencies to provide immediate compassion and care. Training will be provided.

“Our Red Cross volunteers support their community and neighbors in need each and every day by responding to local emergencies,” said Debbie Leahy, regional disaster officer, Red Cross Southern California Region. “We need more help so no one faces this heartbreaking situation alone.”

COVID-19 AND STAYING SAFE The need for volunteers is constant and continues to evolve as the Red Cross navigates the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The safety of everyone is our top priority and our guidelines reflect the latest CDC safety recommendations. COVID-19 vaccination is required for in-person volunteer roles beginning Feb. 15. When considering volunteer opportunities, review the CDC guidance for people who are at higher risk for severe illness, consult your health care provider and follow local guidance.

Please consider joining the Red Cross as a volunteer today and bring help and hope to people in need. Vaccination verification required for in-person roles. Note: this does not apply where contrary to current state or local regulations. Find out more at redcross.org/volunteertoday.