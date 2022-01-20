IMPERIAL — The Imperial City Council opened its meeting this week by honoring two groups of people who keep the city safe and beautiful: the Police Department and the 45 student painters of the beautiful murals at Imperial High School.

“I’m really grateful to be honored by the city and I’m glad that the mural has received the recognition it has and how it is promoting inclusivity amongst the community,” 17-year-old Imperial High senior Clarissa Carrillo, who helped paint the murals, said in an interview before the City Council meeting on Wednesday night, Jan. 19.

The murals can be found painted on the temporary walls that surround the new multipurpose room being constructed on the campus of the High School. The murals are painted together, with one transitioning into another, making them appear as one large mural. The murals show a tremendous amount of school and city spirit, but also has heavy focus on inclusivity and acceptance, including a mural which reads simply, “Together is Better.”

“I’m excited. I think it’s important to show inclusivity and create a safe work environment,” said Gerardo Pesqueira, another 17-year-old senior who worked on the mural, highlighting the most important lesson to be taken away from the mural.

This theme of inclusivity drew less positive attention at the end of October, when a few parents complained about a LGBT+-themed mural. This mural read “Love is Love,” painted over a flag meant to support the LGBT+ community, and because of this some parents claimed it put too much of a focus on students’ sexuality when they should be learning, according to published reports.

Imperial Mayor Geoffrey Dale personally thanked the student painters for their beautiful murals at Imperial High School during the Imperial City Council meeting on Wednesday, Jan 19. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Imperial High School Principal Joe Apodaca stood his ground over the mural, refusing to remove it, despite the protests from parents. Now, less than six months later, the city honored the students and Apodaca for their beautiful and progressive work to support inclusivity.

Each student received a certificate, which were handed out by Mayor Geoff Dale during the council meeting, followed by Dale personally inviting the students to participate in an upcoming city mural project.

“The city of Imperial Arts District Advisory Committee will be hosting a mural campaign for our downtown … we would invite you to solicit murals that you would like to see painted in the downtown of Imperial that do depict the heritage and historical attributes of the city of Imperial,” Dale said. “So, we’re excited about that, and we hope that you guys will participate and we look forward to the creativity that will bring some inspiration to our community.”

Following immediately behind honoring the students, Dale announced that the city would be naming the week of Jan. 9, retroactively, Law Enforcement Appreciation Week, joining a national movement to honor law enforcement officers in response to recent negative portrayals in the media.

The city of Imperial cited media portrayals as among the reasons they are adopting Law Enforcement Appreciation Week, even including it within the resolution itself. The rest of the resolution thanked the 23 sworn officers that care for the 20,289 residents of the city.

An emotional Leonard Barra, Imperial police chief, listens to Imperial Mayor, Geoff Dale, who thanked him and his officers by adopting Law Enforcement Appreciation Week during the Imperial City Council meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 19. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“Chief (Leonard J. Barra), your officers, gentlemen, ladies, you guys have done just an incredible job. And last few years, Chief, you’ve turned this department to something that we’re so proud of … Year after year after year, we see the numbers and we see what you’ve done in this community and where we sit in the state on as far as how safe we are. And we’re right there at the very top of that just every year,” Mayor Dale said.

“So, the community folks that are here tonight. You can’t get any better officers than what you have in the city of Imperial, so thank you very much,” Dale said to the police officers who attended that evening.

Another Brick in the Wall

Five residents of four different households that live along the brick wall on the west side of La Brucherie Road between Joshua Tree Street and Treshill Road spoke to the council during its meeting, questioning the series of “courtesy notices” the residents received regarding the wall.

The notices stated that the wall was breaking building codes, according to the residents, and the notice demanded the residents repair or replace the wall, giving them only three days to do so.

“I think they had everybody down the line on La Brucherie, and just kind of given the three-day notice, which was kind of interesting,” Imperial resident Travis Busey said during the public comments of the council meeting.

All five of the residents shared the same story about the wall, saying the wall was built when the housing tract was developed, but was built lacking rebar to reinforce the wall, but it was approved by Imperial inspectors at the time. More than a decade later, between the 2010 Easter quake, the enclosure of the canal that runs along La Brucherie, and the effects of time, this wall has begun to collapse, making it a danger to the public.

Dempsey Black, an Imperial resident who lives along a crumbling wall on La Brucherie Road, was the first resident to speak to the Imperial City Council, trying to find resolution to a courtesy notice he received demanding he repair his section of the wall within three days, during the council meeting on Wednesday, Jan 19. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

While all the residents agree that the wall is dangerous and needs to be fixed, they shared that the cost and complications of replacing the shared brick wall is beyond what they can handle in general, then with the three-day limit, the task became impossible.

The residents further pointed out that the city owns a section of the wall, which is also damaged and unsafe, but has not been repaired or replaced either.

Mayor Dale responded quickly to the complaints, requesting that City Manager Dennis Morita personally look into the matter, so the city can find a way to help the residents deal with this wall that is posing so many problems. Morita agreed to look into the matter, even taking the time in the meeting to get the residents information to be able to do so, providing these residents hope, that this issue would soon be resolved.

On Thursday, Jan. 20, more areas of the walls were down and active construction was taking place on at least one of the homes.