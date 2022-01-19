Women’s 10,000 Club has announced it has donated the remainder of the club’s profits, $205,200, to the Imperial Valley College Foundation, and the proceeds are to be used for scholarships for IVC’s nursing program.

“This is the first time that the club has donated to the IVC Foundation,” stated Dorothy Keating, last president for the Women’s 10,000 Club. “We had owned our own clubhouse and once we had sold our clubhouse, as it was written in our bylaws, we would donate any remaining funds to the IVC Foundation towards a good local program to support and donate to, which is why we chose IVC’s Nursing program.”

There will be one academic scholarship awarded annually to the top incoming student in the RN program and one scholarship awarded to the top incoming student in the LVN program. Scholarship qualifications shall be established and applied by the IVC Foundation board.

“The Women’s 10,000 generous support to Imperial Valley College’s Foundation will provide vital financial assistance to students in need who are pursuing careers in the Nursing field,” said Rod Smart, executive director of the IVC Foundation. “We truly appreciate the Women’s 10,000’s commitment to our students’ future and applaud the noteworthy example it is setting for other organizations.”

IVC just celebrated its most recent graduates of the nursing program in a pinning ceremony on Dec. 8. These recent graduates were in their first semester when the pandemic came.

Imperial Valley College professor Cristal Mora (left) addresses nursing graduates and attendees during the fall 2021 nursing pinning ceremony on Dec. 8. | COURTESY PHOTO

“Being able to maintain their academic motivation and still wanting to become nurses during a global pandemic is an amazing testament to what they’ve been through,” said Dr. Daniel Ortiz, associate dean of Allied Health.

“To truly invest in the betterment of our community is to invest in our future, our students, and we are extremely honored to have received the last of the proceeds from a phenomenal organization,” said Dr. Lennor Johnson, interim superintendent/president. “Our students, faculty, staff, administration, and Board of Trustees thank the Women’s 10,000 Club for their generous donation to our IVC Foundation.”

The Women’s 10,000 Club formed in 1908 after the Men’s 10,000 Club, with its goal being for El Centro to reach 10,000 residents, disbanded, resulting in women taking it over and renaming it the Women’s 10,000 Club. A.W. Swanson served as its first president for three years.

The IVC Foundation is the official nonprofit foundation of the Imperial Community College District. The Foundation’s mission is to benefit, support, and enhance the mission of Imperial Valley College, the largest higher education system in Imperial County. Incorporated in 1964, the Foundation works with individuals and organizations to manage donations, endowments, scholarships, and services that drive excellence in education while investing hundreds of thousands of dollars towards IVC each year. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt non-profit corporation. For more information, visit www.imperial.edu/foundation.