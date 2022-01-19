EL CENTRO — Basketball has taken Rolando Romo all over the world, and thanks to his good health, the former Calexico High School basketball star continues to play today, even at the age of 55.

Romo grew up in Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico, moved to Calexico as a junior in high school and has been an Imperial Valley resident ever since. Now residing in El Centro, Romo has his own insurance agency, the Rolando Romo Insurance Agency with Farmer’s Insurance.

But it’s basketball that has been Romo’s travel ticket around the world.

“Growing up in Ensenada I came from a very poor neighborhood. One day when I was very young all the kids went to the basketball court in the neighborhood and I never left,” said the 55-year-old Romo. “You could always find me on the court just shooting hoops, even if it was by myself.”

Rolando Romo (34) was a dominant force for the Calexico High School boys basketball team in 1985 and 1986, leading the Bulldogs to back-to-back second-place finishes in the DVL. | ROMO FAMILY COURTESY PHOTO

When he moved to Calexico and began working with Bulldogs’ coach Ray Alvarado, Romo said the game came naturally to him.

“I felt like I was a little more advanced than most of the players so it all just came easily to me,” Romo said. “I didn’t worry too much about putting up a lot of points or big numbers, I was just concerned with winning.”

He led the Bulldogs to back-to-back second-place finishes in 1985 and 1986 in the Desert Valleys League which consisted of schools from the Imperial Valley and Coachella Valley.

After graduating from Calexico in 1986, Romo moved on to Imperial Valley College where he played for legendary coach Jeff Deyo at a time when IVC men’s basketball was the hottest ticket in town and the gym would be at capacity for all home games.

“What I remember most about IVC was the intensity. The intensity we practiced with under Coach Deyo and the intensity of all the games,” Romo said. “Coach Deyo was excellent. Practices were long and hard but it made you learn and made you a better player.”

The Arabs won the Pacific Coast Conference in 1987 and 1988 with the 6-foot-6-inch Romo in the mix, and he earned a scholarship to continue playing at Eastern New Mexico in Portales, N.M.

Not feeling comfortable with the coaching staff in New Mexico, Romo packed his bags after a semester and pursued a professional basketball career in Mexico.

“I went on and played professionally for a year in Mexico at the highest level,” Romo said. “I played with Monterrey and in Zacatecas.”

After a year of playing professionally, Romo came to the realization that a professional career wasn’t going to be in the cards for him.

“I saw these 40-year-old guys hanging on trying to play professionally and I didn’t want to be one of them,” Romo said. “I loved playing but I knew I had to go do something else.”

He returned to the Imperial Valley and started Rolando Romo Bail Bonds in 1991, continuing that until 2012. He also started his insurance business in 2010. Now basketball, while just a hobby, provides a stress relief and an opportunity to travel the world.

Romo competed in the FIMBA (Federation of International Masters Basketball Association) Pan Am Championships in Natal, Brazil in 2018 in the 50-and-over division for Mexico and also took part in the 14th FIMBA World Championships in Italy in July 2019 in the 50-and-over division for Mexico.

There were more than 300 teams from 43 different countries competing in Italy and Romo said his Mexican squad lost just one game to host Italy and finished in 12th-place.

Rolando Romo (34) went on to star for the Imperial Valley College men’s basketball team in 1987 and 1988 after graduating from Calexico High School in 1986. Romo continues to play competitive basketball today at age 55. | ROMO FAMILY COURTESY PHOTO

In November this past year, Romo was part of a 50-and-over team that won the Mexican National Championship.

“I’ve been kind of lucky with my health, never having any big injuries. Only the typical things with basketball like ankles,” said Romo, who still competes in adult leagues in Mexicali. “I also keep myself in shape. I have my weights at home and I try to eat healthy food.”

Romo’s wife, Ana Romo, was also a basketball player in Mexico, participating with club teams from Baja California.

“She has more national championships than me,” Rolando Romo said.

The two Romos, who will be celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary this year, have a 28-year-old daughter, Ana Paulina, who was also a promising basketball player at Brawley Union High, but her career was cut short by repeated knee injuries.

“She’s had six surgeries on her knee so she doesn’t want anything to do with basketball,” Romo said. “But she has a degree from UCSD in nanoengineering.”