El Centro Moves Sidewalk Funds to Façade Program

EL CENTRO — Federal funds that were to go toward a relatively limited amount of sidewalk improvements in El Centro will instead be allocated toward downtown façade improvements.

The reallocation of about $135,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds from the city’s sidewalk improvement program to its downtown façade improvement program came at the request of city staff and was approved by the City Council during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan 18.

In presenting the city’s proposal to the council, Community Services Director Adriana Nava acknowledged that gaps existed in the city’s sidewalk infrastructure yet indicated that the city has near- and long-term strategies in place to address the issue.

She also said that the reallocation of the $135,000 that was slated for sidewalk projects was not expected to have any significant impact to those overall plans.

“The funds were insufficient to make any real progress in sidewalk improvements,” Nava told the council.

Had the funds been used for sidewalks projects, a not insignificant portion would’ve gone toward compensating staff and the mobilization of construction crews, resulting in about 1,600 linear feet — the equivalent of both sides of one city block — of sidewalk, said Public Works Director Abraham Campos.

“It doesn’t really get us that far,” Campos said.

Based on the façade improvement program’s prior expenditures, the influx of the $135,000 in CBDG funds could potentially allow improvements to nine downtown business’ facades, Nava said.

“We think this is a way to rapidly repurpose funds that we haven’t been able to use,” she said, noting that the sidewalk projects involve environmental reviews and coordinating with contractors that typically prolong the process.

The resolution faced opposition from council member Cheryl Viegas-Walker, who suggested the city has not made enough strides toward sidewalk improvements, especially along routes that schoolchildren use.

As appreciative as she was of the city’s downtown façade improvement program, Viegas-Walker said it would not be fair to divert funds away from projects that would benefit the safety of school kids.

“There continues to be gaps on our sidewalks close to schools,” she said. “I cannot support (the fund reallocation) at the expense of safe sidewalks for our children.”

Though Viegas-Walker was alone in voting to oppose the resolution, other council members sought assurances from city staff that sidewalk improvement efforts remained ongoing, especially as they related to school routes.

City staff indicated that its sidewalk improvement program is anticipating the awarding of a couple million dollars in grant funds in the near future. They also said that additional monies could be secured from Measure P, the city’s half cent sales tax increase.

Prior to the council’s 4-1 vote in support of the amendment to the city’s 2021-2022 CDBG action plan, Mayor Tomas Oliva also directed city staff to work with the local school districts to identify routes in need of sidewalk repairs and to work jointly to secure Safe Routes to Schools program funds.

2019-2020 CDBG Action Plan Amended

A second public hearing was held to amend the city’s 2019-2020 CDBG action plan and resulted in the council’s unanimous approval of awarding about $220,000 to Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego to support the operation of its planned day center for homeless individuals.

The CDBG COVID-19 funds had previously been allocated for COVID-related rent and utility assistance.

But with the state having awarded nearly $24 million to the county to assist local residents with rent and utility payments, and Deputy County Executive Officer Esperanza Colio recently telling Community Services Director Nava that the county’s allocation is sufficient to address the needs of the city’s residents, the city recommended the funds be diverted to Catholic Charities, Nava said.

The funds will not be used for construction but instead to help hire staff for the center’s kitchen and support services.

While acknowledging that the $220,000 allocation was to be a one-time award, Catholic Charities Chief Executive Officer Vino Pajanor told the council that the organization has plans to go after additional funding sources to help underwrite its homeless services, as well as leverage its partnerships with local stakeholders to help sustain its operations.

The city’s financial support would allow Catholic Charities to further redesign how it delivers services to homeless individuals.

“We are looking at a much more leveraged environment so it’s not just Catholic Charities employees doing everything at the center,” Pajanor told the council. “You have just created that runway for us.”

A “challenge course,” similar to the type of obstacle course popularized by the television show “American Ninja Warrior,” is slated to be built at Bucklin Park. | VIDEO CAPTURE

Bucklin Park Challenge Course Approved

One of the city’s most popular parks is slated to have a $259,000 “Challenge Course” installed to help keep local teens fit and entertained.

The proposed obstacle course for Bucklin Park will be paid for mostly with Proposition 68 funds, from which the city received about $178,000.

Because bids for the projected exceeded the amount the city had previously allocated for the project, city staff asked the council to approve an additional $81,000 in Measure P funds to cover the shortfall, Community Services Director Nava told the council.

“It’s a substantial amount of money, however since were leveraging it’s still a great project at a pretty decent cost for what we’re getting,” she said.

The winning bid came from R.E. Shultz Construction Inc. in the amount of $259,715, with a $25,000 construction contingency fund.

Council member Edgard Garcia abstained from voting on the resolution because he lives nearby and wanted to avoid the appearance of any potential conflict of interest.

Negotiating Agreement Extended

Acting as the successor to the city’s dissolved Redevelopment Agency, the City Council also unanimously approved granting a 180-day extension to its exclusive negotiating agreement with the Chelsea Investment Corp. related to Jacaranda Gardens, a proposed 96-unit affordable housing project to be sited on a successor agency-owned 5.9-acre property east of First Responders Park.

The proposed project has advanced through some of its preliminary stages and has been recommended by the state’s Strategic Growth Council for an Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities (AHSC) grant, said Community Services Director Nava.

“For us this is huge because AHSC was almost like an unattainable goal,” Nava said.

The Strategic Growth Council is scheduled to take final action on its staff’s recommendations on Jan. 26.