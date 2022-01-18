OCOTILLO — A motorcyclist died in a head-on collision with a Honda Civic on Highway 98 east of the Imperial Highway near here on Sunday night, Jan. 16.

For unknown reasons that are under investigation, according to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of the black Honda Civic, which was traveling east on Highway 98, drove into the path of the individual driving a blue Yamaha, which was traveling west.

They collided head on just after 8:30 p.m., and the motorcyclist succumbed to blunt force trauma injuries. It isn’t clear if the motorcyclist died at the scene. The individual’s identity is pending confirmation from the Imperial County Coroner’s Office.

The name of the driver of the Honda was being withheld by the Highway Patrol, and he is only identified as a 29-year-old from Calexico. He was not arrested.

Highway Patrol states neither party was thought to be impaired by drugs or alcohol and all were wearing safety equipment.