Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Jan. 11-17

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Jan. 11 through Jan. 17.

TUESDAY, JAN. 11

8:57 a.m.: A resident of York Road in Winterhaven requested to speak with deputies in reference to subjects harassing her with lasers. The caller said that the harassment has been an ongoing issue.

10:38 a.m.: Copper was reported stolen from a cell phone tower site in the 6000 block of Evan Hewes Highway.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12

11:04 a.m.: A dark gray Huyndai was reported stolen in Niland.

4:32 p.m.: Deputies responded to a vehicle fire on South Marina Drive in Salton City.

9:29 p.m.: A female subject called deputies from Niland Avenue in Niland to report that another female subject who appeared to be in pain was at her RV stating that somebody threw acid on her.

THURSDAY, JAN. 13

12:31 a.m.: A male subject at Slab City reported being chased into his trailer by three male subjects.

12:35 a.m.: A motorist called deputies from the Calipatria area after stopping to help a man on the side of the road who claimed to have been stranded by his girlfriend. The motorist used their cell phone to call for a ride for the stranded man and later received a text stating, “thanks for helping a prison escapee.” (A Calipatria State Prison public information officer said there was no escaped inmate.)

11:16 a.m.: Deputies responded to the Jack-In-The-Box Restaurant in Salton City after a customer unknowingly paid with a fake $100 bill.

12:30 p.m.: Deputies were called to the Q Casino in Winterhaven after casino security found a Ruger LCP2 handgun in a trash can.

4:54 p.m.: A subject on Sapphire Avenue in Winterhaven called 911 to report witnessing a female subject in an orange T-shirt and camo pants throwing a pitbull dog into the air and slamming it to the ground and kicking it.

11:15 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a house on fire on Sand Jewel Avenue in Salton City. A neighbor said that they heard a vehicle drive by and something explode shortly before the house caught on fire.

FRIDAY, JAN. 14

8 a.m.: A resident of Capri Lane in Desert Shores called deputies to report finding 10 individuals inside his trailer who refused to leave. The caller said that he didn’t know the individuals and that they didn’t speak English, but he didn’t know what language they were speaking.

7:43 p.m.: Deputies responded to a construction site at the corner of Mallard Road and Palm Avenue in Heber for reports of a group of seven individuals throwing rocks at vehicles and security guards.

11:09 p.m.: Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident at the corner of Clark Road and Willoughby Road in Heber.

SATURDAY, JAN. 15

1:36 p.m.: A resident of Simpson Road near Calipatria reported coming home to find that his residence had been ransacked. The caller said that items in his home and been thrown around and destroyed and property was also missing.

4:25 p.m.: Deputies responded to the area of Highway 86 and Brawley Avenue in Salton City after a driver in a burgundy Ford F150 crashed into the center divider. The reporting party told dispatchers that the driver was on the ground and trying to get up and the vehicle was leaking fluids.

10:34 p.m.: A resident of Mehring Road in Winterhaven called deputies after a neighbor allegedly threatened to shoot him.

SUNDAY, JAN. 16

4:16 a.m.: A resident of York Road in Winterhaven called deputies to report that “there are drones above her residence that are sexually assaulting her.” The caller requested extra patrol checks of the area.

10:41 a.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a motorcycle accident at Superstition Mountain near Seeley involving a 19-year-old rider.

1:31 p.m.: A resident of Shore Gem Avenue in Salton City called deputies to report that her neighbors are “shooting chemical gas into her residence with a hose that is connected from their house to hers.”

4:03 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a fatal motorcycle accident at Devil’s Bowl in Glamis.

4:48 p.m.: Deputies responded to the emergency room at El Centro Regional Medical Center after staff reported treating a male subject with a gunshot wound to the foot. The man stated that his firearm went off accidentally when it was in his waistband.

8:33 p.m.: Deputies responded to the area of Highway 98 and Imperial Highway near Ocotillo for reports of a fatal head-on collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle.

HOLTVILLE Sheriff’s Substation

TUESDAY, JAN. 11

10:53 a.m.: An Orange Avenue resident reported that her sister hit her in the face and threatened to kill her.

THURSDAY, JAN. 13

5:58 p.m.: A resident of Grape Avenue called police to report a possible robbery in progress. The caller said that they could hear yelling near the front of the Blossom Valley Inn care facility on East Fifth Street.

FRIDAY, JAN. 14

7:47 p.m.: Deputies responded to Babe Ruth Park for reports of a male subject screaming under the stairs.