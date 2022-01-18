EL CENTRO — A popular local doctor is facing an accusation of gross negligence by the Medical Board of California stemming from the care of a dog bite victim in 2019.

The accusation against Dr. Tien Vo, who operates the Vo Medical Center offices in El Centro and Calexico, also alleges he failed to maintain adequate and accurate records, as well as engaged in unprofessional conduct, in connection to the elderly patient’s care.

Dr. Tien Vo | COURTESY PHOTO

The Medical Board’s accusation was filed Dec. 6 and was authored by the state Attorney General’s Office, which acts as counsel for the board.

It claims that Vo failed to provide adequate treatment for a nearly 80-year-old woman who sought treatment for a dog bite in August 2019 on two separate occasions. The accusation also alleged that Vo failed to keep adequate and accurate records of the patient’s visits to his practice.

Vo declined to comment when contacted for a statement about the accusation and solely stated that he was in consultation with his attorney.

It was not immediately clear whether he had opted to contest the accusation, or formal charges, which would then prompt a hearing to be scheduled with an administrative law judge.

Vo had 15 days from the date of the accusation’s filing to notify the state of his intent to contest the formal charges and request an administrative hearing, according to the Medical Board’s website.

A review of the state Office of Administrative Hearings’ website reveals that no administrative hearing had been scheduled in the matter as of Thursday, Jan. 13.

Considering that the accusation was filed Dec. 6, the enforcement process remains in its early stages, and the case’s status was not immediately known, Carlos Villatoro, state Medical Board Executive Office public information officer, said in an email on Thursday, Jan. 13.

Vo also has the option of entering into settlement negotiations during the preliminary stages of the enforcement process.

During such talks, the AG’s Office, the physician and, often, their attorney will attempt to arrive at a resolution that meets the Medical Board’s definition of consumer protection.

“They can hash out a settlement which is akin to a plea bargain in the criminal court system,” Villatoro said. “Then it doesn’t go to an administrative hearing.”

Vo can also waive his right to an administrative hearing, thereby allowing the board to proceed to act on the accusation.

Potential actions that the board may take include probation, a public reprimand and possible completion of required training, revocation of one’s medical license or having one’s right to practice suspended for up to one year, according to the accusation.

Were Vo to choose to face an administrative hearing, after hearing arguments from both sides, the administrative law judge would issue a written ruling which would then be sent to the Medical Board for approval.

The Medical Board has the discretion to approve or amend and then approve the judge’s ruling, Villatoro said.

Vo has emerged as a central figure in local efforts to help stem the spread of COVID-19 for his collaborations with multiple stakeholders to host both testing and vaccination clinics during much of the pandemic.

Vo has also fallen under a cloud of suspicion after his medical center’s offices in El Centro and Calexico were subjected to raids, on separate occasions months apart, by members of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Office of Criminal Investigations.

Federal agents were seen outside Dr. Tien Vo’s office in El Centro on Sept. 14, apparently loading something into a blue van. The agents were seen turning away patients and were wearing clothing identifying them as belonging to Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Department of Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Food and Drug Administration Office of Criminal Investigations. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

Villatoro declined to speculate about whether the raids by federal law enforcement officials could’ve been prompted by the patient’s accusation or the state board’s investigation, and solely stated that the details included in the accusation provide an idea of the scope and extent of the Medical Board’s investigation.

The accusation of gross negligence alleged that during the patient’s two separate visits, Vo failed to consider and/or failed to have documented any consideration of whether the dog’s health and rabies vaccination status when determining whether the unidentified patient needed rabies-specific care.

Similarly, Vo is alleged to have failed to consider and/or failed to have documented any consideration of whether the patient’s tetanus vaccination status to determine whether they needed tetanus-specific care.

Vo is further accused of having failed to adequately document the size or description of the wound, whether any musculoskeletal or neurovascular examination was conducted, and the decision to leave the wound open or closed, and why.

The patient’s medical records related to the Aug. 9, 2019, visit also claim that the patient was bitten on right arm, while records elsewhere indicate they were bitten on the left arm, the accusation stated.

Additionally, it is alleged that Vo referred the patient for surgery yet failed to document how or when the surgery was to occur or whether the patient declined surgery appointment.