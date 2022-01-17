‘I Have a Dream’ Shouted from Courthouse Steps

MLK Day Event | MEGAN JONES AND KATHERINE RAMOS VIDEO

EL CENTRO — Speaking at the top of her voice to be heard over a low microphone, the effort brought a sense of urgency and passion to El Centro native Sonia Carter’s reading of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech from the steps of the Imperial County Courthouse.

“It felt more real here than me hearing it throughout the years by me speaking it,” Carter said after speech. “Now delivering it, that was an honor.”

To mark MLK Day on Monday, Jan. 17, the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee and its partners hosted the annual “I Have a Dream” speech re-enactment on Monday, Jan. 17 at the courthouse to honor and keep the legacy of Dr. King alive for future generations in the Imperial Valley.

Marlene Thomas, the head of the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee, has been coordinating the event for years and said it is still relevant today.

“The African American and Latinx and other marginalized communities are being ripped back to the past,” Thomas said. “They are taking our voting rights … and this works in conjunction with his legacy, it keeps people aware.”

The event was beset with sound issues as the speakers had to raise their voices to be heard, and that was something emcee Pastor Martin C. Porter of Johnson Chapel-AME told those assembled was a common thing for Dr. King to do.

Lupe Quintero of California Rural Legal Assistance gives a rousing talk on the need to preserve voting rights during the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. event on Monday, Jan. 17 at the Imperial County Courthouse in El Centro. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

While that might have been a similarity Carter shared with Dr. King, there were some differences as well. What was delivered was not an exact copy of his words. Carter made additions to the speech that she felt were relevant in 2022 just like they would have been back in 1963.

She spoke of injustice in police systems, the restriction of voting rights, and social justice for African American and Latinx communities. She asked if the equality of life that King called for in his original speech is truly here.

Carter hopes that her twist to King’s speech can bring changes in those who listened.

“I feel that the things that were in 1963 and in 2022 still remain, and if we don’t hear it in another language besides the speech we’ve been hearing all these years, maybe I was able to rattle somebody else’s thoughts,” Carter said.

Members of the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee and the public raise their hands during a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. event on Monday, Jan. 17 at the Imperial County Courthouse in El Centro. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Others spoke during the event about King’s legacy and the things he stood for, including city officials, school board members, and others, all asking that the people of the Valley remember King’s words as well as calling for changes like Carter did in her speech. Some advocated for change in education and for the Voting Rights Act to pass.

“The best birthday gift that we can give Dr. King is keeping that hope alive and moving forward for those rights that he gave his life for,” said Lupe Quintero of California Rural Legal Assistance from the podium.

“We have to recognize that we have privileges today that many people did not have once upon a time,” El Centro Mayor Tomas Oliva said. “What makes this so momentous is there is still work to be done, there are certain injustices that still exist. I may not walk through them, or I might not see them, but that is the whole point, I have to accept the responsibility and find those out and to do something about that if I can.”

After Carter finished reading the speech, those gathered were asked to reach out to each other and come together in brotherhood.

Within the Imperial Valley, I.V. Social Justice Committee’s Thomas said there is this feeling that just because there is a high population of Mexican Americans in the Valley, it means we are immune to the racially charged conflicts and issues outside our bubble.

Thomas says that is far from the truth

“All of us are being attacked. It’s cozy here, but we need to become more informed, more aware, and be involved with civic engagement,” she said.