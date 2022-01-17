BOYS BASKETBALL: Scots Fall to 1-1 in DL

CALEXICO — After opening the Desert League campaign with a win, the Vincent Memorial Catholic High boys basketball team suffered a narrow loss to Imperial, 54-49, here on Friday, Jan. 14.

The Scots (4-5 overall, 1-1 in DL) opened their league season with a 60-47 win over Palo Verde Valley High of Blythe on Tuesday, Jan. 11, but couldn’t quite get the job done against the Tigers (6-5 overall, 2-0 in DL).

“We weren’t consistent at the start of the game. We didn’t come out ready to play and fell behind early,” said Omar Vega, Vincent Memorial’s first-year head coach. “We came back in the second half and took the lead early in the fourth quarter but Imperial ended up closing us out in the fourth quarter.”

The Scots were led by sophomore Jose Martinez with 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Sophomore Pancho Tejada finished with 12 points, seven assists and five steals while fellow sophomore Alex Adame had nine points and 12 rebounds.

Vincent Memorial junior Armando Apodaca had eight points and three steals.

“This is going to be a very tight race for first place in the Desert League,” Vega said. “Every game is going to be tough and so important in the standings.”

Vincent Memorial will travel to Calipatria for a DL matchup with the Hornets, set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The Scots will follow that with a nonleague game at Coronado at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, and a DL matchup in Blythe against Palo Verde Valley at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21.