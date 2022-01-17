BOYS BASKETBALL: Bulldogs Blow Out Brawley

CALEXICO — The Calexico High School boys basketball team made it six straight victories when the Bulldogs opened Imperial Valley League action with a 59-28 victory over Brawley Union High inside Varner Gym on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

The Bulldogs (8-4 overall, 1-0 in IVL) had been off for two weeks, but had most of the varsity players available for the league-opener against the Wildcats (5-12 overall, 1-1 in IVL).

“It was good to be back on our home floor and I was pleased with the effort from the boys,” said Hugo Estrada, Calexico’s fourth-year head coach. “We had most of the team out there and we played well defensively.”

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 15-5 lead after the first quarter and built a 31-12 lead at halftime.

Junior Andres Tabarez led a trio of Bulldogs in double-digit scoring with 22 points while junior Aidan Carrasco had 16 points and junior Cesar Castro finished with 14.

On the boards, it was Calexico senior Christian Bravo and junior Marco Trejo with 10 rebounds each.

The Bulldogs have a showdown with Central Union High (6-6 overall, 1-0 in IVL) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, in El Centro. The two teams have battled for the league championship the last few seasons and this season is expected to be the same.

“The last two or three years we’ve had those types of games against them (Spartans) that are league-deciding games,” Estrada said. “We know Central always comes ready to play but we want to go out and do what we do best. Our focus is always on defense and we like to pressure the ball.”

After the game at Central, Calexico is scheduled to host Holtville at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25.