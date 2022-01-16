IMPERIAL — Several events in the Imperial Valley were canceled this weekend due to high COVID numbers, but that didn’t keep the Tucker Center from holding its swap meet and car show on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Although attendance seemed sparse for the most part, those who did attend got their first pick on the various handmade crafts and eats and were treated to a cool car show, where the Sunrunners had a number of classic vehicles on hand.
Cute little Kodak could be seen “shopping” at The Wagging Effect, and there were macrame goods and handmade soaps, not to mention Front Row Collection’s haul of punk and metal T-shirts.