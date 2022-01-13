Superior Court Adopts Social Distancing

The Imperial County Superior Court has reimplemented social distancing requirements at its local courthouses to help reduce the potential spread and exposure during the current COVID-19 surge.

As part of the initiative, signage and distance markers will be placed to limit seating in courtrooms and hallways to help ensure appropriate distancing, the court announced in a press release Wednesday, Jan. 10.

The social distancing requirement follows additional precautionary measures that the local court reinstated on Monday, Jan. 10.

Those measures included limiting access to the courthouse to solely those persons with hearings scheduled, or who are providing testimony or support in scheduled proceedings, as well as adopting an appointment system for access to the Access Center, civil clerk’s office, small claims advisor and law library.

The court continues to maintain its safety protocols and is assessing whether additional measures may be needed to further the health, safety, and welfare of those that work at or enter its courthouses, while keeping essential services open and available, the press release stated.