IMPERIAL — Imperial Valley College is seeking public participation as it launches a contest to determine the look of the school’s new mascot.

“IVC is currently in the process of changing the Arab mascot and is asking for input from the community,” said Javier Melara, Associated Students Government president. He added, “the contest is being held so that everyone will have a chance to be a part of this historic change.”

The contest will consist of the top three voted on mascots, Desert Warriors, Desert Fox, and Suns. The committee will be judging the contest entries and select top three submissions that will then be submitted to a vote of the full campus after being touched up by a graphic artist.

All entries must be submitted by Feb. 28 and must include a name and artwork for the proposed new mascot.

The proposed mascot design must be consistent with the top three voted on mascots and not be the same as any Imperial Valley public or private high school or community college in Region 10, which includes Cuyamaca, Grossmont, Palomar, San Diego City, San Diego Mesa, San Diego Miramar, Mira Costa, and Southwestern.

The proposed new mascot also must not portray any religious or ethnic group.

The Imperial Community College District Board of Trustees agreed with its student leadership and a campus task force last spring to retire the current Arabs mascot and commence a search for a new one.

The trustees took action March 17 to approve the Associated Students Government Resolution No. 19567, which carried out the recommendation.

The contest committee includes students as well as classified staff, faculty, administrators, and community members.

Mascot Drawing Contest entry forms and the mascot submission guidelines are available on the Mascot Identity Taskforce webpage, www.imperial.edu/mascot

The first 25 eligible submissions and selected artist will receive a “swag bag” featuring new mascot paraphernalia.