Calexico Police Briefs: Jan. 1-9

CALEXICO — The following reports were collected from the Calexico Police Department call logs from Jan. 1 through Jan. 9.

SATURDAY, JAN. 1

1:56 a.m.: A subject at the front counter of the Calexico Police Department reported being involved in a hit-and-run collision. The subject told police that they were driving their Volkswagen Jetta south in the 1600 block of Rockwood Avenue when they were sideswiped by a driver in a red Ford traveling northbound in the southbound lane. The driver of the Jetta briefly followed the driver in the Ford after the collision and was able to get a license plate number. The driver of the Jetta told police that the driver of the Ford fled the scene onto Highway 111 at speeds of up to 70 miles per hour.

10:29 a.m.: Police were called to Sony’s Store in the 100 block of East Second Street after an unknown suspect removed a piece of wood covering the front window of the business due to a prior break-in and grabbed several items from a shelf, valued at approximately $50. The items included Krazy glue, razor blades, deodorant and shaving cream.

7:22 p.m.: A subject called police to the corner of Fourth Street and Rockwood Avenue to report that an unknown subject had shattered the rear passenger window of his vehicle while it was parked at the location and made off with several wrapped gifts.

9:10 p.m.: A subject called police from the 900 block of East Fourth Street to report that somebody had broken the front driver’s side window of her vehicle and took her jacket. A witness was located and described the suspect as a Hispanic male, approximatley 25 years of age with light skin and wearing “cholo” clothing. Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

11:03 p.m.: A male subject was arrested for driving without a license after being pulled over on Second Street for failing to make a complete stop at a stop sign. He was released on a promise to appear in court at a future date.

SUNDAY, JAN. 2

6:57 a.m.: Police responded to a bus stop at the corner of Third Street and Paulin Avenue for reports of a deceased male subject at the location. When police arrived, the deceased man had been placed inside a Calexico Fire Department ambulance. The man was a local transient. Police did not suspect the death to be the result of foul play.

8:48 a.m.: Police responded to the 600 block of Second Street after a homeowner recorded a transient man stealing a kicking bag from his backyard. Police were able to locate the man a short distance away and he led them to the stolen property, which he had stashed in an abandoned home. The transient was taken to the Calexico Police Department and cited for petty theft. The stolen item was returned to its rightful owner.

8:09 p.m.: A male subject was cited for driving without a license in the 100 block of Rockwood Avenue.

MONDAY, JAN. 3

8:02 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Cesar Chavez Boulevard, the site of multiple recent arsons, for reports of a fire. Fire department personnel were already on scene when police arrived and extinguished the flames. Police located a suspicious vehicle nearby and detained two of its occupants, Diego Enrique Espinoza and another man released from the scene. Espinoza was found to have an outstanding warrant out of Imperial County for violation of probation and was arrested and taken to Imperial County jail.

9:30 a.m.: Police responding to reports of a fire at an abandoned building in the 300 block of Cesar Chavez Boulevard found two transient men and 18 pieces of luggage, still in plastic wrap with price tags affixed. The transients denied knowing anything about the luggage or how it got to the abandoned building. A police officer recognized the luggage as being identical to products sold at local business A&M Closeouts in the 700 block of Jeffrey Avenue. Police contacted the owner of the business who informed them that they had been burglarized that morning and were missing “a little over a dozen” pieces of luggage. The luggage was returned to its rightful owners. Criminal charges are pending identification of the two transients.

7:39 p.m.: An unknown suspect broke the front passenger window of a vehicle in the 800 block of East Second Street and stole four computer tablets worth approximately $60 each.

THURSDAY, JAN. 6

4:12 p.m.: Police responded to the corner of Second Street and Rockwood Avenue for reports of a trash can on fire with a male subject walking away from the scene. Two witnesses at the scene told police that they saw a man start the fire and said that the man fled eastbound through an alley when they called police. Officers were able to find the suspect a short distance away and found him to be in possession of two lighters, one in his pocket and one in his hand. The two witnesses were able to independently pick the suspect out of a lineup. The suspect, later identified as Marcel Cano, was arrested and cited for starting a fire recklessly before being released.

SUNDAY, JAN. 9

2:39 a.m.: Police conducted a traffic stop on a black Honda Civic traveling south on Rockwood Avenue after noticing that it did not have a rear license plate attached. The driver is known from past law enforcement encounters to regularly carry weapons but told police that he didn’t have any weapons on him at the time. The man consented to a search of his vehicle which turned up a glass pipe containing a burnt white residue suspected to be methamphetamine. He was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and his vehicle was towed.