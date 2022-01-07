IMPERIAL — David Ross was appointed to a seat on the Imperial Unified School District Board of Trustees during a special meeting on Thursday, Jan. 6.

Ross fills a vacancy left by the November death of Trustee Abdul Mohamed. His appointment lasts through Dec. 9.

Ross is no stranger to the IUSD board serving as an IUSD board member for seven years from 2014-2020, according to Superintendent Bryan Thomason.

He has previously served president of Imperial Little League, president of Imperial Babe Ruth League, president of the Imperial Junior Livestock auction, president of the Imperial Livestock Foundation, founder of Imperial FFA Ag Boosters, president of the Imperial Quarterback Club, chair of Imperial FFA’s Ag Advisory Committee, and was a member of the IUSD bond steering committee for the new gym.

Ross describes his philosophy for public education as establishing rules and guidelines for all students, according to an Imperial Unified statement. He mentions schools exist for all the children of all the people, and provisions should be made for all children to participate as individuals and have a sense of belonging.

Ross also stated that schools should also provide a safe and secure environment for students to grow and appreciate others while accepting responsibility.