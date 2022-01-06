OHV Groups to Hold 24th Dunes Cleanup on Jan. 15

Desert enthusiasts are invited to the 24th annual Sand Dunes Cleanup on Saturday, Jan. 15. The annual cleanup is vital to the sustainability of the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area, helping keep the dunes clean and open for all to enjoy, according to a press release.

This is a fee-free weekend at the ISDRA, from Friday, Jan. 14 through Monday, Jan. 17, and registration sites for the cleanup will be open in both the north and south dunes areas.

North dune registration areas include Glamis Flats (behind the Glamis Beach Store) and Gecko Road (near the Sand Drags). South dune registration areas include Gordon’s Well (near the public restrooms) and Buttercup (vendor row).

Dune riders at the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area. | VISITYUMA

To participate, come to one of the listed registration sites, beginning at 8 a.m. Jan. 15, to register and pick up your trash bags. The first 1,000 volunteers to register will receive a free event t-shirt. From 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., volunteers will scour the desert for litter and trade their bags of collected trash in for drawing tickets.

Trash collection will begin about noon at the Glamis Flats and Gordon’s Well staging areas. A hot dog lunch will also be available at these two areas and the drawing will begin shortly after lunch service.

A coalition of non-profit advocacy groups made up of the American Sand Association, San Diego Off-Road Coalition, California Off-Road Vehicle Association, Glamis Black Bag Project, Tread Lightly, California Four Wheel Drive Association Inc., Desert Cleanse Project, and Glamis Veterans came together in September to continue the tradition of hosting the annual dunes clean up during the MLK holiday weekend.

Good stewardship of public lands is part of the core mission for all the organizations involved, exemplified by hosting the cleanup activities. For further information on th e cleanup, contact Audrey Mason, vice president of San Diego Off-Road Coalition at 619-992-4180 or Bryan Henry, board president of the American Sand Association, at 702-280-7194.