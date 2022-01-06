Monster Jam Returns to San Diego After COVID-19 Hiatus

The action-packed Monster Jam show is returning to San Diego’s Petco Park this month after taking a hiatus because of the pandemic.

Driver Jim Koehler. Courtesy photo

The event, which will take place Saturday, Jan. 15 and Sunday, Jan. 16, will feature world-class male and female athletes driving 12,000-pound trucks in various competitions, including freestyle, skills, donuts and racing. Fans can expect to see backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour.

Jim Koehler, a Michigan native who has been driving for 25 years, said he’s thrilled to return to San Diego to reunite with fans. Koehler, whose son, Chris, is also a driver, said attendees can plan for plenty of fun memories.

“I have my whole team with me this season so fans can expect a lot of carnage and craziness from TeamScream,” he said. “Plus, a lot of great family memories from their experience at the pit party because my team loves interacting with the fans. I hope they can handle all of the excitement. Can’t wait to see them and hear their cheers.”

In its 30th season, the event will also host a “Pit Party” to allow fans to meet drivers and crews and see trucks up close. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to Ticketmaster.com.

This story by Hoa Quach first appeared on Times of San Diego and is made available as part of the CalMatters Network.