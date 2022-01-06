January 6, 2022
TRENDING NOW
Trending
Now
Week
Month
Imperial County Eyes Steel Structure for Dogwood Bridge
Calexico Chief Gerardo Comes Out of Retirement
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Dec. 29-Jan. 2
Home
Top Stories
Top Stories
Covering stories that matter to the community.
Blue Angels Fly ‘Home’ For Winter
Hoops Legend Left Mark in Calexico and Irvine
Keeping New Year’s Traditions Alive
Sections
Featured Stories
Local News
Regional News
Sports
Public Safety
Opinion
Education
Business
Agriculture
California
Community Briefs
Obituaries
COVID-19
Legal Notices
Legal Notices
LEGAL NOTICES: Jan. 6, 2022
LEGAL NOTICES: Dec. 30, 2021
LEGAL NOTICES: Dec. 23, 2021
E-Editions
About Us
See all results
Reading
LEGAL NOTICES: Jan. 6, 2022
Share
Tweet
English
▼
X
Arabic
Chinese (Simplified)
English
Korean
Spanish
Home
Legal Notices
In
Legal Notices
LEGAL NOTICES: Jan. 6, 2022
Calexico Chronicle
on
January 6, 2022
Share
NOT-OF-PETITION-6722
Download
LIEN-SALE-6284
Download
LIEN-SALE-6283
Download
FBNS-INKTENSIVE-BEAUTY-6724
Download
FBNS-HOUSE-COMMERCE-REAL-ESTATE-6723
Download
FBNS-GEM-CLEANING-SERVICE-6721
Download
FBNS-ABC-Money-Exchange-6281
Download
FBNS-ABC-FUELS-6282
Download
city_of_calipatria-6725
Download
2-CITY-OF-IMPERIAL-6720
Download
Previous
IID Sets Time-of-Use Rate Workshops
Next
Brawley Man Tied to Holtville Robbery, Charged for La Mesa Heist
Home
Top Stories
Sections
Featured Stories
Local News
Regional News
Sports
Public Safety
Opinion
Education
Business
Agriculture
California
Community Briefs
Obituaries
COVID-19
Legal Notices
E-Editions
About Us
Subscribe
Start typing to see results or hit ESC to close
Imperial County news
Calexico Chronicle
Calexico News
Covid-19
COVID
See all results
More Stories
GILGAR: ‘Crate Challenge’ An Exercise in Futility?