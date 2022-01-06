IID Sets Time-of-Use Rate Workshops

The Imperial Irrigation District will be conducting public informational workshops in January and February to introduce potential time-of-use rates for its energy customers.

A time-of-use structure could establish electricity rates that vary according to the time of day, season and date, encouraging consumers to move their peak energy usage to a timeframe when more energy is available and is less expensive, providing cost savings options to customers, according to an IID press release.

“We are currently investigating the benefits of TOU rates, which may help our energy customers save as well as cut costs for the utility,” stated Henry Martinez, IID general manager, in a press release. “Currently, the topic is in the discussion stage, so we encourage customers to participate to learn more through these workshops.”

The first workshop is planned for Tuesday, Jan. 11. It will be held upon the conclusion of the IID Board of Directors meeting in La Quinta and available by livestream and replay over www.iid.com/livestream.

Additional workshops are scheduled for Feb. 1 and Feb. 15 following IID board meetings.

As energy supplies have been tighter across California, a time-of-use program can be designed with the intent to lessen stress on the local and state electric grid and provide cost savings options to customers, the IID states.

Currently, investor-owned providers in the state are required to have time-of-use programs in place; IID is a not-for-profit utility but other public utilities similar to IID have had time-of-use structures implemented for years.

For more information, please visit www.iid.com/TimeOfUse.