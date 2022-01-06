First Omicron Case Identified in Imperial County

EL CENTRO — The first case of the omicron variant has been confirmed in Imperial County, according to a press release issued by the Imperial County Public Health Department.

No additional information is available related to the individual case since testing for variants among positive cases is completed for surveillance purposes only.

“What we know is that new variants will continue to evolve as long as there are large proportions of unvaccinated people. This is a reminder that we need to continue taking all the necessary precautions in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” stated Dr. Stephen Munday, Imperial County’s health officer. “Since Omicron is the primary variant circulating in the nation, and it has been the most contagious variant yet seen, we knew it was a matter of time before it was detected in Imperial County and for that reason, we have been urging all eligible individuals to get vaccinated.

“Boosters are especially encouraged for all individuals that are eligible to receive a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Munday added.

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced new booster requirements and testing measures to better protect all Californians as the omicron variant becomes the dominant COVID-19 strain in the nation. The COVID-19 booster requirement for healthcare workers will mitigate potential staffing shortages while helping to safeguard the state’s hospital capacity and protect the health and safety of Californians.

On Wednesday, Jan. 5, the California Department of Public Health announced that the indoor masking order would be extended until Feb. 15. The county health order related to indoor masking is currently being updated and will be posted once it is finalized.

There are specific actions that can be taken by individuals to help slow the spread of COVID-19, including the highly contagious omicron variant.