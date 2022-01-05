Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Dec. 29-Jan. 2

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Dec. 29 through Jan. 2.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29

4:32 p.m.: A Salton City resident called deputies to report a white male adult wearing a blue jacket in his backyard throwing rocks and talking to himself.

5:04 p.m.: A male subject called deputies to report that his Ford F150 had been shot multiple times while parked in a field behind his work. Deputies located shell casings in the area.

9:32 p.m.: A Salton City resident called deputies to report that an unknown subject was setting her neighbor’s bushes on fire.

THURSDAY, DEC. 30

7:15 a.m.: A Seeley resident called deputies to complain that a neighbor keeps throwing dead animals over the fence into her backyard. She advised that this is an ongoing issue.

FRIDAY, DEC. 31

12:51 p.m.: A Salton City resident reported that his home had been burglarized and that the thieves had made off with all major appliances from the home along with a dune buggy.

3:46 p.m.: A Salton City resident reported that unknown subjects wearing masks were looking into his residence. Deputies conducted a patrol check of the area.

4:50 p.m.: A subject called deputies from Heber to report being bit on the ankles by three loose Chihuahuas.

SATURDAY, JAN. 1

12:03 a.m.: A resident of King Place in Salton City reported that a bullet went through his kitchen window.

2:27 p.m.: Deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident behind the Glamis Store at the Imperial Sand Dunes.

HOLTVILLE Sheriff’s Office Substation

FRIDAY, DEC. 31

5:18 p.m.: Employees at the Keithly Williams Seed Nursery on East Fourth Street reported that an unknown vehicle hit two concrete pillars at the business and fled the area. Deputies were unable to locate any damaged vehicles in the area.

SATURDAY, JAN. 1

1:47 a.m.: Deputies responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision at the corner of Holt Avenue and Fifth Street. A female subject involved in the accident was reported to have been in shock.