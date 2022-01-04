BOYS BASKETBALL: Scots Down Vikes, 65-48

CALEXICO — The Vincent Memorial Catholic High boys basketball team made it three straight wins when they beat Holtville, 65-48, here on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

The Scots (3-3 overall) got a big game from sophomore guard Pancho Tejada who finished with 21 points, 11 assists and eight steals.

Vincent Memorial used a big second quarter to open a 34-18 lead at halftime. Sophomore Jose Martinez had 17 points for the Scots and sophomore Alex Adame had 13. Adame and junior Marco Gastelum had six rebounds each to lead Vincent Memorial.

Up next for the Scots is a rematch with crosstown rival Calexico, set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, in the Vincent Memorial gym. The Scots will open Desert League play on Tuesday, Jan. 11, when they host Palo Verde Valley High of Blythe.