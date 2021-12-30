San Diego Weekend Guide: Dec. 30-Jan. 2 – New Year’s Edition

Whatever your cup of kindness might be filled with on New Year’s Eve, raise a toast this San Diego weekend – to your fondest memories, fairest friends and to our hopes of brightness lying ahead.
Friday, Dec. 31, is NYE, when we raise those glasses. But if you’ve got time off, and guests to entertain, some holiday attractions remain open through Sunday, Jan. 2 or beyond. They include:
- Balboa Park Carousel – See the grand lady gussied up for the holidays, ahead of her 100th anniversary at the park. Rides cost $3 each, or four for $10. At Zoo Place and Park Boulevard.
- Seas ‘n’ Greetings – The Birch Aquarium’s holiday celebration closes Friday, with photo opportunities, an interactive scavenger hunt and prizes for the little ones. Adult admission costs $25, children’s, $20.
- Ice skating – In between storms, wouldn’t it be great to hit the ice? There’s a few chances left to glide along temporary rinks in Coronado and at Liberty Station. Coronado’s, at the Hotel del Coronado, closes Sunday and starts at $35. Liberty Station’s, open through Jan. 9, costs $15.
The main event, of course, New Year’s Eve, offers options to party like it’s 2022 for all ages:
- Legoland California – The Carlsbad theme park hosts its “Kids’ New Year’s Eve Celebration” with live music, fireworks and an early New Year’s countdown, at 6 p.m, fit for the younger set. Admission starts at $109.
- Mavericks Beach Club – The Pacific Beach club’s party offers multiple DJs, balloon drops and roaming entertainment. Starts at 7 p.m., with ticket sales at the door.
- NYE R&B Block Party – The 8 p.m. block party, affiliated with the Quartyard in the East Village, shifts to Mission Beach. Tickets start at $20.
- Pub crawls – Try them downtown, at the $45 San Diego Pub Crawl, or in PB at the $39 Pacific Beach NYE Bar Crawl.
- Fly Me to the Moon – The Kona Kai Resort on Shelter Island pays tribute to the era when Frank and Dean were the life of the party. Formal dinner admission costs $219, but party-only admission begins at $59.
- Big Night San Diego – Enjoy unlimited drinks and 10 party areas at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront. DJ Susan, Croatia Squad and Carter Cruise perform starting at 9 p.m. Admission begins at $100.
- The Lafayette Hotel – Break out your best Gatsby gear for “New Year’s Eve: Lost in Paris,” a 1920’s-themed party with cocktails and dancing. Tickets cost $100 for the 9 p.m. event in North Park.
- Tribal Seeds – The San Diego rock-reggae band rings in the New Year at the Belly Up in Solana Beach. Admission, $95.
Want more Tribal Seeds, but prefer to shun shows on the Eve? They’re at the Belly Up at 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1 and 8 p.m. Sunday, too, with prices starting at $55.
You’ll have time to shake off the fuzziness from NYE by the time FNGRS CRSSD starts at 2 p.m. Saturday. The EDM fest, at Petco Park, features seven artists, including Kaskade and Artbat. Remaining tickets start at $75.
A crowd pleaser, Always … Patsy Cline, closes Sunday after its return to North Coast Rep. The show depicts the late country icon’s friendship with a fan, but also features her classic tunes, from “Crazy” to “I Fall to Pieces.”
This story first appeared on Times of San Diego and is made available as part of the CalMatters Network.