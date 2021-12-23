San Diego Weekend Guide: Dec. 24-26 – Christmas Edition

It’s time for full deck-the-halls mode – stockings and mistletoe and all the trimmings. We also hope your holiday truly extends a couple of extra days this San Diego weekend, so we might be gifting you with a couple of extra happenings (wink).

You have another shot at the children’s classic ballet, The Nutcracker, as City Ballet of San Diego concluded its short run in Escondido on Thursday, Dec. 23. The California Center for the Arts hosts matinee and evening shows at 2 and 7:30 p.m. with tickets starting at $27 and rising to $99.

Family in town? The Bahia Resort Hotel transforms the Bahia Belle for the Jingle Belle Cruise, a 45-minute sightseeing tour on Mission Bay, complete with hot cocoa, holiday cookies and more. Tickets remain for most evening cruises Friday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 25. General admission costs $20.

Some of the region’s ongoing holiday attractions have ticket availability Christmas night – and/or continue through the New Year – including:

The San Diego Botanic Garden’s special holiday exhibit continues through Dec. 30. Photo by Rachel Cobb

The WorldBeat Cultural Center opens its 41st annual Kwanzaa celebration at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26. Stop by the Balboa Park center for ceremonial candle lightings, live drumming, poetry readings and Karamu – the traditional feast, with free vegetarian African American soul food.Events continue through the week.

The cult of Mystery Science Theatre 3000 endures, because if someone makes a truly terrible movie – mediocre just won’t do – that dubious honor must be remembered (in infamy). And MST3K does it with robots – even better. The “Time Bubble Tour” stops at the Balboa Theatre at 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $26.

The Holiday Bowl isn’t just about football. It’s also about big, and we mean, BIG, balloons. So at 10 a.m. Tuesday, a few hours before the game at Petco Park, head to Harbor Drive for the free Holiday Bowl Parade, with floats and bands, and yep, enough floaty fun to say, fie upon you, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. We’ve got our own big balloon goodness, thank you very much.

