CALIPATRIA — The Salvation Army’s El Centro Corps gave out gifts to 100-plus families and more than 300 children and many seniors in the Calipatria and Niland area during their Christmastime annual “Angel Tree” assistance program.

The gift and food boxes giveaway was held at the Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center on Monday, Dec. 20 in Calipatria. Niland and Calipatria families and area children up to age 16 and seniors took part in the distribution.

Salvation Army staff give out gifts and a box of food to a family during the Angel Tree giveaway for Calipatria and Niland families and seniors at the Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center drive-thru event held on Monday, Dec. 20. | COURTESY OF MARIA NAVA-FROELICH

Maria Nava-Froelich gives out a box of Salvation Army items during the food giveaway for Calipatria and Niland families and seniors at the Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center drive-thru event held on Monday, Dec. 20. | COURTESY OF MARIA NAVA-FROELICH

Salvation Army Maj. Saul Doria (center) directs traffic during the Salvation Army Angel Tree toys and food giveaway for Calipatria and Niland families and seniors at the Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center drive-thru event held on Monday, Dec. 20. | COURTESY OF MARIA NAVA-FROELICH