BRAWLEY — A man with multiple gunshot wounds was found dead near the intersection of Highway 78 and Hovley Road north of here early Wednesday morning, Dec. 15.

A passing motorist apparently called Brawley police around 3:50 a.m. to report a subject down, not moving, with severe injuries, according to a press release from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office.

An ambulance was called to the scene and the county Sheriff’s Office was called at 4 a.m., with this case being sheriff’s jurisdiction. Ambulance personnel confirmed the man was dead, the press release states.

The individual appeared to an adult white male, about 30 years old and thought to be a Brawley resident, the press release states.

An autopsy will be performed to determine a direct cause of death, which has not been scheduled at this time, the Sheriff’s Office stated. There is currently no suspect information and the case is still under investigation.