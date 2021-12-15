Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Dec. 7-13

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Dec. 7 through Dec. 13.

TUESDAY, DEC. 7

8:31 a.m.: A concerned citizen requested a welfare check on an adult Hispanic male subject laying on rocks near the intersection of Evan Hewes Highway and Forrester Road with a plastic bag next to him. Deputies were unable to locate the man in the area.

2:27 p.m.: Deputies responded to Highway 86 at Norm Niver Road near Salton Sea Beach after a gold Honda was involved in a rollover accident, landing in the center divider.

3:48 p.m.: Deputies were called to Andrade Road in Winterhaven for reports of a Hispanic male adult last seen wearing black clothing and a black backpack trying to get into vehicles in the area.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8

8:56 a.m.: Deputies assisted the Brawley Police Department after a male subject brandishing a firearm barricaded himself inside an apartment and fired a round into the apartment upstairs.

2:51 p.m.: Deputies were called to assist the Yuma Police Department after a shoplifting suspect was involved in a hit-and-run accident with injuries and then fled across the Colorado River toward California. YPD advised that the subject possibly had multiple federal warrants.

3:34 p.m.: A motorist called deputies from Red Sea Avenue in Salton City to report that a White male adult driving a gray Toyota Tacoma cut them off and then shot at them. The shooter fled the scene on Black Sea Avenue.

THURSDAY, DEC. 9

5:30 a.m.: Deputies responded to multiple reports of a house on fire on Sand Knoll Avenue in Salton City.

12:46 p.m.: Deputies responded to the laundromat in Niland for reports of a suspicious male subject acting violently and throwing things around. The man was reportedly covered in a dirty white blanket. Deputies were unable to locate the subject in the area.

3:35 p.m.: A 7-Eleven store in the Calexico area reported more than $100,000 in fraudulent transactions at their fuel pumps.

10:29 p.m.: Deputies received a 911 call in reference to a 27-year-old male subject who passed out in the shower and was unresponsive. The reporting party told dispatchers that the man had been drinking prior to passing out.

FRIDAY, DEC. 10

2:37 p.m.: Deputies responded to the Brawley area for reports of a 50-year-old male subject laying in a field next to a tractor, possibly deceased.

2:46 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the Slab City area after dispatchers heard a woman screaming and crying on a 911 call. The woman was not answering questions and hung up the phone. She did not answer on call back.

SATURDAY, DEC. 11

10:35 a.m.: Deputies received a call from a resident of Sea Garden Drive in Salton City who advised that a woman was holding her husband hostage. The caller was crying and provided no further information.

7:38 p.m.: Deputies responded to the Slab City area for reports of a male subject trying to suffocate a female subject.

SUNDAY, DEC. 12

1:05 a.m.: The El Centro Police Department requested that deputies be on the lookout for a Hispanic male subject with a bald head who stabbed a victim with a black folding knife and fled the area in a teal Chevrolet HHR.

7:38 a.m.: Deputies responded to Thunderbird Avenue in Salton City for reports of a burglary in progress.

8:47 p.m.: Deputies responded to a haystack fire in the area of Krueger Road and Baughman Road near Westmorland.

9:52 p.m.: A man called deputies from Slab City to report that his girlfriend had killed a puppy. The caller was not making sense and told dispatchers that he was stressed out.

MONDAY, DEC. 13

12:14 p.m.: California Highway Patrol officers advised deputies of a male adult with a full beard last seen wearing a blue dress and carrying a purse, walking in the middle of the road on Treadwell Boulevard at Highway 86 in Salton City.

10:59 p.m.: A resident of Drew Road in Seeley reported waking up from a nap to find an unknown male subject and an unknown female subject inside her home who refused to leave.

HOLTVILLE sheriff’s substation

TUESDAY, DEC. 7

3:02 p.m.: Deputies responded to an alley on west Fifth Street for reports of a white or Hispanic male subject swinging a machete.

SUNDAY, DEC. 12

8:51 a.m.: A Cedar Avenue resident called deputies after two pitbulls killed his chickens. The man told deputies that they had one hour to respond and then he would shoot the dogs.

MONDAY, DEC. 13

1:35 p.m.: Deputies were called to the Orchard View Apartments on Fifth Street after a Hispanic male suspect, 18-20 years old and wearing a dark blue or black sweatshirt, took a set of keys from an apartment and stole a white Nissan Frontier.