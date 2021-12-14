Imperial Valley Regional Chamber CEO Resigns

en English
The Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce Founding Executive Board is shown in a Sept. 30 photo at the grand opening of the chamber office in El Centro. Vice President Bari Smith Bean (second from left) will assume the position temporarily of acting chief executive officer after CEO Daniel Sohn (far right) announced his resignation on Sunday, Dec. 13. | COURTESY PHOTO
EL CENTRO — The Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce board was notified on Sunday, Dec. 12 that Daniel Sohn, chief executive officer of the organization, is resigning for personal reasons. 

“Words cannot express how much I enjoyed leading the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce as the organizations inaugural chief executive officer. I will miss working with the IVRCC board and staff, chamber ambassadors, and community stakeholders,” Sohn said in a statement. “I am more than grateful for the encouragement each of you have given me in pursuit of my future professional and personal growth objectives. After a brief hiatus to focus on family, I plan to begin my next chapter.”

Regional chamber Vice President Bari Smith Bean will temporarily be acting CEO of the organization. As previous chair of the Regionalization Committee and current vice president of chamber, Bean has a strong understanding of the board and chamber’s objectives and goals, allowing for a seamless transition in leadership, according to a press release.

“We have a fantastic team in place at the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber including CFO Vicki Zamora, Membership Director Julissa Ayala, and newly hired Director of Events and Sponsorship Mia Hernandez; I’m excited to lead them during this transition and continue our growth as a Regional Chamber,” Bean said.

