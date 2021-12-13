BRAWLEY — Brawley Elementary School District Superintendent Dr. Richard Rundhaug announced that he would be resigning effective June 30, 2022, serving out the remainder of his three-year contract.

Rundhaug, who has served as superintendent since July 2019, made the announcement in a message to staff on Monday, Dec. 13. A press release was sent out Monday afternoon.

Brawley Elementary Superintendent Dr. Richard Rundhaug

During his tenure with Brawley Elementary, Rundhaug helped establish the district’s first dual-language immersion program, helped the district receive its first California School Boards Association Golden Bell award for the highly acclaimed Youth Cinema Project, secured more than $100,000 in annual budget savings, arranged financing to secure savings to the taxpayers totaling more than $800,000 in interest on bonds, and helped to build a culture around serving BESD students, according to a press from school board President Gil Rebollar.

“Due to family matters, I will be stepping down as BESD Superintendent at this conclusion of this school year,” stated Rundhaug in the release. “I have thoroughly enjoyed working with everyone in the school district and community of Brawley as they have all made me and my family feel very welcomed. I am committed in assisting the district in this transition to new administrative leadership.”

“I am thankful to Dr. Rich and the work he accomplished with the Brawley Elementary School District especially leading the district through the pandemic,” stated board President Rebollar. “As a parent of a child within our district, the past two years have been extremely difficult for staff, students, and families alike, so the upcoming search for a superintendent will be crucial for our future. I’d like for the community to know that the Board will put in the time and effort to ensure the process for our next superintendent will be transparent and the selection will reflect the needs of our district and community of Brawley.”

The Board of Trustees will soon begin its search for a new superintendent and does not anticipate the process will disrupt the district’s operations.