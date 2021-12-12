IMPERIAL — Imperial Valley College is welcoming students back on campus for the winter/spring semester for an enhanced mix of in-person and online learning/student services.

IVC’s application window is in full swing with winter classes beginning Jan. 3 and the spring session beginning Feb. 14. The spring schedule will feature many enhanced learning options with approximately 50 percent being available in-person, particularly those with labs and hands-on skills training, and still with many classes available in online or hybrid formats.

Students who enroll for winter/spring 2022 and complete an IVC application, complete the 2021-2022 FAFSA or CADAA and register for classes are eligible. All fees are covered, including: registration fees, (in-state and out-of-state tuition), student health fee, student rep fee, and course fees. Eligible students will receive $250 if enrolled up to 11.5 units and $800 if enrolled in 12 or more units to assist with the purchasing of books.

“We want to ensure we address the financial barriers our students face and by offering free tuition for winter/spring semester, they can focus on what matters, their education,” said interim Superintendent/President, Lennor Johnson in a press release. “This is a historic and once in a lifetime opportunity for IVC students as spring 2022 will be the last semester we’re able to offer free tuition to our students. So we encourage everyone to spread the word and take advantage!”

Student services are available online and in-person to help students with enrollment and planning for winter/spring 2022. Financial and technology support to address a variety of student needs are also available at IVC’s campus. In addition, the campus will continue to offer access to counselors, tutoring and writing centers, a food pantry and clothing center, internship programs, and employment development resources.

Students curious about degrees, available programs, and career paths can learn more about degree and certificate programs by visiting the websites imperial.edu/free-tuition and CareerEd.org