EL CENTRO — Nine current and former Imperial Valley residents will be recognized for their contributions to the community during the Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Committee’s annual Stone of Hope Award ceremony in January.

The award honors individuals who promote social justice and are making a difference in the community through actions that embody the principles and philosophies of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Stone of Hope award derives its name from an excerpt of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech: “Out of a mountain of despair, a stone of hope.”

The awards ceremony represents the Valley’s pre-eminent multicultural event and is scheduled for noon Jan. 29 at the event center on the second floor or La Resaca Restaurant in El Centro. The venue is ADA-accessible.

Tickets to attend are $50 and can be obtained by contacting Paul Valdivia at 760-562-2530 or the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee at 442-231-8550. Sponsorships are available, as well.

This year’s honorees include the following individuals: