‘Christmas in July’ Screening, Q&A at SDSU-IV

Screenwriter Bret Kofford (left) of Imperial listens as filmmaker Myles Matsuno speaks at a screening of “Christmas in July” at the Knoxville (Tenn.) Film Festival in September 2019. The film, which Kofford was principal writer on, will be screened at Rodney Auditorium on the campus of San Diego State University-Imperial Valley in Calexico on Thursday, Dec. 16. | PHOTO COURTESY OF BRET KOFFORD
“Christmas in July,” a feature-length drama film written primarily by San Diego State University-Imperial Valley full-time lecturer Bret Kofford, will be shown in Rodney Auditorium on the SDSU-IV campus starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, which is the last day of finals on the campus.

The showing of the film, which was released this summer, is free and open to SDSU students, staff and the general public. Kofford will answer questions after the showing of the movie. Others involved with the making of the film also may be in attendance.

For more information, contact bkofford@sdsu.edu.

