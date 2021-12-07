BOYS SOCCER: Bulldogs Tie, Beat S.D. Squads

SAN DIEGO — The Calexico High School boys soccer team has been facing some of the San Diego area-elite soccer teams over the past three weeks and the Bulldogs are starting to match those squads step-for-step.

On Friday, Dec. 3, Calexico went to San Diego for a matchup with Open Division squad Del Norte and the Bulldogs walked away with a 1-1 tie. Calexico found itself down 1-0 in the second minute of the game but evened the score in the 25th minute off a free kick from Jesse Nunez.

Both teams had chances to pull ahead in the second half but Calexico got some great defensive efforts from Luis Martinez, Damien Lopez and J.J. Patino. Eddie Aguirre and Antonio Cruz handled the goalkeeping duties for the Bulldogs.

Calexico headed back to San Diego again on Monday, Dec. 6, for a match against CIF-San Diego Section Division I squad Rancho Bernardo and Calexico was able to score a 3-2 victory.

The Bulldogs jumped ahead in the opening minute off a goal from Brandon Galvan, but Rancho Bernardo was able to tie the game in the fifth minute. Nestor Guzman scored in the 30th minute and five minutes later Jesse Nunez scored via a penalty to put Calexico up 3-1 at halftime.

Rancho Bernardo made it 3-2 in the 75th minute of the match but great defense from Martinez and Patino thwarted any further damage as Calexico held on for the win.

That marks five of six straight games against either Open Division or Division I competition for the Bulldogs where they stand 1-3-1 in those five games.

Up next for the Bulldogs is a San Diego-area tournament that begins on Saturday, Dec. 11, with them taking on Division II Grossmont of El Cajon at 1 p.m. and then Division II Hoover at 5:30 p.m.