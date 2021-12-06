SDSU Snags Bowl Slot, Will Play UT-San Antonio Dec. 21 in Texas

San Diego State will meet the University of Texas, San Antonio in the Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, north of Dallas.

The game, to be broadcast by ESPN, takes place at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 21.

The Aztecs (11-2) will appear in a bowl game for the 11th time in the last 12 seasons after withdrawing from consideration in the shortened 2020 season.

The Roadrunners (12-1), captured their first Conference USA title with a 49-41 win over Western Kentucky Friday. UTSA’s 12 victories are a program record.

UTSA is No. 24 in the final regular-season Associated Press Top 25 poll, which SDSU fell out of this week following their lopsided Mountain West championship loss to Utah State.

San Diego State and UTSA will face each other for the first time. The Aztecs are 26-6 all-time against Conference USA teams.

SDSU is 0-1 in the Frisco Bowl; the Aztecs fell to Ohio, 27-0 three years ago.

The Aztecs are the first team to play in multiple Frisco Bowls since the event began in 2017. With the 2020 bowl being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 game will be the fourth bowl.

SDSU will play in its 19th bowl all-time and 15th in its Division I era.

Ticket prices start at $55.

