HOLTVILLE — The Calexico High School girls basketball team took fourth place at the I.V. Invitational tournament after going 2-2 in the two-day event here.

The tournament featured 10 teams split between two five-team pools. Pool play was held in Holtville and Imperial Friday, Dec. 3, with crossover play happening Saturday, Dec. 4, to decide placing.

Cibola High from Yuma won the championship trophy with a 69-46 victory over Holtville in the title game.

“It was a good chance for all the teams to get plenty of action early in the season and make adjustments as the season goes forward,” said Murray Anderson, Holtville head coach and tournament co-director along with Imperial High coach Rich Ponchione. “There were some exciting games at both locations but in the end I think the best team in the event won the championship.”

The Bulldogs opened the tournament with a 58-28 victory over Central Union High on Friday, Dec. 3, in Holtville. Calexico was led by senior Viviana Cuadras’ 16 points. The Bulldogs also got 12 points from sophomore Mia Barboa and nine points and six rebounds from sophomore Valeria Viveros.

Junior point guard Cecilia Costa finished with seven points, seven assists and four steals while Alyn Duran had nine points.

Calexico High School junior Ashley Ramirez (1) tries to dribble past Holtville High senior Mariel Estrada during pool-play action on Friday, Dec. 3, at the I.V. Invitational tournament in Holtville. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

In Calexico’s second game on Friday, Dec. 3, the Bulldogs met host Holtville, falling to the Vikings, 65-32. Duran led Calexico with 11 points and Viveros had eight points and two blocks.

“The tournament was a good experience for us. We got to see most of the teams in our league and figure out what we need to work on,” said Amanda Briseno, the Bulldogs’ third-year head coach. “We’ve got a lot of season left to make adjustments.”

On Saturday, Dec. 4, Calexico scored a 59-35 victory over Brawley Union High in the final pool-play game of the day. The Bulldogs got a huge game from Cuadras, who poured in 29 points. Costa had eight points and six assist and Viveros finished with seven points.

That win put Calexico into the third-place game where they fell to Imperial 56-28. Cuadras had 18 points while Costa finished with four points, five rebounds and four assists.

In the fifth-place contest, Brawley Union defeated Yuma Catholic 51-47 in overtime. The Wildcats Leandra Castillo hit a three-pointer in the final seconds of regulation to send the game into overtime where Brawley was able to pull out the win.

For seventh place, Central Union beat Vincent Memorial Catholic 46-42, while Calipatria downed Southwest, 42-26, in the ninth-place contest.

Earning tournament Most Valuable Player honors was Cibola senior Myna Johnson. Joining her on the all-tournament team was Cibola sophomore Sierra Bomhower, Holtville junior Kamryn Walker, Holtville senior Orian Anderson, Imperial junior Sierra Morris, Calexico junior Cecilia Costa and Brawley senior Leandra Castillo.

The Bulldogs will be back in action on Tuesday, Dec. 7, when they host Palo Verde Valley High of Blythe at 7 p.m. Calexico travels to Grossmont High in El Cajon for a 7 p.m. tipoff on Friday, Dec. 10, and will host Southwest High at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14.