BOYS SOCCER: Bulldogs Fall at Canyon Crest, 4-2

SAN DIEGO — The Calexico High School boys soccer team has begun its toughest stretch of the season as the Bulldogs went to Canyon Crest Academy, falling 4-2 to the Ravens in a battle of CIF-San Diego Section Division I teams.

The matchup with Canyon Crest kicked off a stretch of five games that Bulldogs will play against San Diego-area elite soccer programs. The rest of the difficult five-game stretch includes matchups against Open Division teams St. Augustine and Del Norte, plus matchups against Division I Rancho Bernardo and Point Loma.

Calexico High head coach Javier Bernal wanted to test his troops against the top of San Diego County so they would be prepared when the postseason rolls around in late February.

“It’s a totally different speed and different level of play,” Bernal said.

The Bulldogs were scheduled to be back in San Diego to take on St. Augustine at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, and then back over the hill to face Del Norte High at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3. It will be back to San Diego for at matchup with Rancho Bernardo High at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6 and then another trip to San Diego on Wednesday, Dec. 8, for a 6 p.m. game at Point Loma High.