CALEXICO — In the mood to see some high school girls basketball? There will be plenty of it Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4, when the Imperial Valley Invitational tips off at both Holtville and Imperial high schools.

Eight Imperial Valley schools and two from Yuma make up the 10 teams competing in the event with games beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, in both locations and continuing throughout the evening. Competition resumes at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, and continues all day with the championship game set for 6 p.m. in Holtville.

“This tournament will be good for us. We are so young, we need games so the girls can learn how to play together,” said Jesus Gonzalez, Vincent Memorial’s head coach. “Practically everybody I have is new and just learning. It’s fun because these girls are scrappy and get after it.”

Teams competing from the Imperial Valley include, Holtville, Imperial, Calexico, Vincent Memorial Catholic, Central Union, Southwest, Brawley Union and Calipatria. From Yuma, the two teams competing are Cibola and Yuma Catholic.

Vincent Memorial Catholic High senior Brianna Bali goes up for a shot against Calexico High during an Imperial Valley League game in May. Both the Scots and Bulldogs will be competing in the Imperial Valley Invitational girls basketball tournament beginning Friday, Dec. 3, in Holtville and Imperial. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. FILE PHOTO

The format will feature two five-team pools with pool play occurring Friday and again on Saturday morning. Crossover play between the two pools will be Saturday afternoon with the two pool winners meeting for the championship at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, in Holtville

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and senior citizens 65 and older. Students with a school ID will be admitted free.

“This tournament is a good icebreaker that’s needed early on in the season,” said Amanda Briseno, Calexico’s head coach. “This will help us figure out what we need to do as a team and figure out our spots and work on our connectiveness.”

The Bulldogs open the tournament with a 4 p.m. matchup against Central in Holtville on Friday, Dec. 3. Calexico will then take on tournament host Holtville at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.

At noon on Saturday, Dec. 4, Calexico takes on Brawley in Holtville before finding out who the Bulldogs will meet in a crossover game later on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Vincent Memorial will travel to Imperial on Friday, Dec. 3, for a matchup with Cibola at 1 p.m., and follow that with a 4 p.m. game against Brawley in Imperial.

The Scots will return to face host Imperial at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, and wait to see who they meet in the crossover game on Saturday afternoon.