FOOTBALL: 6 Scots on All-DL First Team

CALEXICO — The Vincent Memorial Catholic High football team had six players named to the All-Desert League First Team after the Scots took third place in the DL, behind CIF-San Diego Section Division V champion Palo Verde Valley High of Blythe and Holtville.

The Scots, who finished 5-5 overall and 2-2 in the DL, had a total of 12 players earn All-DL recognition.

Vincent Memorial junior kicker Jose Guevara was named the Desert League Kicker of the Year for his efforts this season.

Vincent Memorial Catholic High School junior receiver Armando Apodaca (33) catches a pass against Mountain Empire High during a Desert League game. Apodaca earned first team All-Desert League honors for his play this season. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. FILE PHOTO

The Scots’ sophomore quarterback Jacobo Elias was named to the First Team offense along with senior receiver Diego Elorduy and junior wideout Armando Apodaca.

Elias burst onto the scene in the second game of the season and made his mark, throwing for 2,026 yards and 14 touchdowns. Elias also was the team’s leading rusher with 509 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

“Jacobo surprised us with his ability but he is still young and has a lot of learning still to do,” said David Wong, Vincent Memorial’s head coach. “With his ability we have to figure out how we are going to build around him.”

Apodaca was the Scots’ leading receiver with 22 catches for 656 yards and four touchdowns, averaging just shy of 20 yards per catch. Elorduy was another favorite target of Elias, catching 32 passes for 503 yards and four touchdowns.

Junior receiver Andre Rodriguez was the only Vincent Memorial player to make the Second Team All-DL offense after his successful season with 30 receptions for 519 yards and four touchdowns.

Palo Verde had the All-DL Offensive Player of the Year in running back Markus Macon and Coach of the Year in Wally Grant.

The rest of the First Team is made up of Palo Verde’s Aizik Gonzales, Carlos Gomez and Parker Loureiro, Holtville’s Alan Marquez, Spencer Hilfiker, Donovan Johnston and Payton Iten, Calipatria’s Alex Fernandez and Ricky Tirado and Mountain Empire’s Chaz Ennis.

The rest of the Second Team offense is Palo Verde’s Terrell Cross, Jesus Flores, Rio Albanez and J.C. Phipps, Mountain Empire’s Abraham Penuelas and Cody Whitehead, Holtville’s Zephan Duarte, Alexis Roldan, Austin Trevino, Smith Hilfiker, Roger Rolfe, Daniel Ledesma and Mason Toten, and Calipatria’s Jacob Zendejas.

The Defensive Player of the Year honor went to Mountain Empire’s Larry Clark and the Punter of the Year distinction went to Palo Verde’s Aizik Gonzales.

Vincent Memorial had two players earn First-Team All DL Defense honors in senior Diego Santillan and junior Diego Gallego. Five Scots were named Second-Team All-DL on defense, including freshman Pablo Zavala, juniors Gabriel Gonzalez, Jesus Alonso Hurtado and Max Ascolani and senior Juan Carlos Bejarano.

The rest of the First Team defense included Palo Verde’s Xzavier Bejerano, Nicholas Garnica, Xavier Gonzales-Pinon and Ian Macial, Mountain Empire’s Lucas Spencer, Nakai Lindholm and Pedro Castaneda, Calipatria’s L.J. Sadberry and Zachary Leal and Holtville’s Seth Iten, Dorian Maize and Fermin Velarde.

The remainder of the All-DL Second Team defense is Palo Verde’s Landon Salazar, Felipe Macial, Ty Phipps and Anthony Richards, Mountain Empire’s Danny Obed, Landon Laskey and Hunter Morgan, and Calipatria’s Bradley Beltran, Angel Morales and Abraham Barros.