CALEXICO — Camarena Memorial Library will be hosting a Christmas photo event from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Community members are invited to bring their Christmas cheer and join library staff to take a photo by the library’s Christmas tree. Photos will be free of charge and uploaded onto the library’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/camarena.memorial

The first 100 children will receive a present thanks to the sponsorship of the Friends of the Camarena Memorial Library and a free book provided by San Diego State University-Imperial Valley campus.

There will also be an opportunity for children to write their letter to Santa and drop it off in our special box. Teens, adults, and seniors are also encouraged to stop by and take a picture.

Your safety and ours is a priority, so we kindly ask everyone to wear their face mask while they visit the library.

The library is located at 850 Encinas Ave. If you have any questions, please email us at library@calexico.ca.gov or call us at 760-768-2170. Visit our website to learn more about all the programs and services available to the community https://calexicolibrary.org Our site is also available in Spanish https://spanish.calexicolibrary.org

