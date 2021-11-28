en English
Aztecs players exult Friday after winning the right to play for the conference championship Saturday. Photo credit: Derrick Tuskan, via goaztecs.com
Tickets to See SDSU Vie for MW Conference Title Are Half-Off Through Monday

Prices Are Down to $20, $15 and $10, and free to SDSU Students Until Midnight.

Willing to travel to Carson to see the Aztecs play for the Mountain West Championship? If so, SDSU has a sweet Cyber Monday deal for you.

MW West Division champ San Diego State (11-1, 7-1 MW) will square off against Mountain Division champ Utah State (9-2, 6-2 MW) at noon Saturday, Dec. 4, at Dignity Health Sports Park.

As part of a “Red and Black” promotion, all championship game tickets will be sold at 50% off through 11:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29.

That brings the prices down to $20, $15 and $10. Tickets are free for SDSU students.

After midnight Tuesday, Nov. 30, tickets will be regularly priced at $40, $30 and $20 through game day.

Season ticket holders have right-of-first-refusal on their seats until noon Tuesday.

The Aztecs clinched the division and won the right to host the conference title game with Friday’s 27-16 victory over Boise State in their regular-season finale. Utah State secured its shot at the championship with a 35-10 triumph over New Mexico.

This story first appear on Times of San Diego and is made available as part of the CalMatters Network.

