IV LGBT Resource Center Feeds Community

Adriana Tanory, chief financial officer for the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, holds up a sign directing motorists to the drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner served by the center staff and volunteers from the Eagles Lodge on State Street in El Centro on Thursday, Nov. 25. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
EL CENTRO — Staff, board members and volunteers with the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center plated about 300 Thanksgiving meals, 200 of which were served by Thursday afternoon, Nov. 25.
The IV LGBT Resource Center served a drive-thru-style dinner for members of the LGBTQ+ community, the unhoused and low-income individuals and families from the Eagles Lodge in the 600 block of West State Street in El Centro.
People also come up on bike and on foot and ate at a designated seating area.