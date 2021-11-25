Happy Thanksgiving to All

Rosa Camacho (foreground) and Janet Mejia shred turkey meat in the Calexico Neighborhood House kitchen on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 23, in preparation for the organization’s Thanksgiving meals that will be delivered to Calexico’s senior citizens on Thursday, Nov. 25. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
Thanksgiving is upon us, considered a time for family and friends to give thanks for health, happiness, love, or whatever is on their mind.
Proclaimed a national holiday in 1863 by President Abraham Lincoln at the height of the Civil War, today Thanksgiving is often an occasion that seems more synonymous with the food served than the root sentiment.
Alas, Imperial Valley residents provided a reminder what is at the heart of holiday, namely, what they are most thankful for.
“Right now my whole family is fine, none of them are sick, and I’m thankful that we are finally meeting again at my grandma’s house for this Thanksgiving.”
Ozzie Sanchez, Calexico
“I’m thankful for my family, and for their help in helping me with my house.”
Olivia Mayoral, Imperial
“That everyone in my family is immune, they’re good and that’s what I’m thankful for Thanksgiving.”
Joe Lopez, Brawley
“I’m thankful for my health and my family and enjoying with weather.”
Valerie Cornejo, Imperial
“I’m thankful for my mother, that she’s still with us. She’s 69!”