Public Hearings Underway for IVC Redistricting

Imperial Valley College has scheduled several public redistricting workshops in coming weeks that will also include information gathering sessions dealing with college operations.

During the redistricting portion of the workshops, input will be requested from those in attendance. Discussion will center around draft trustee area maps that are being redrawn to conform to population changes found in the 2020 census. Following the redistricting comments, Dr. Lennor Johnson, interim Superintendent/President will moderate information session.

“By combining subject matter in these meetings, we hope to encourage more attendance,” Johnson said. “It is very Important to IVC that we get maximum participation in both efforts.”

The redistricting portion will take up the first hour of the two-hour meetings, followed by the information gathering meeting. “We want you to tell us what is on your mind,” Johnson said.

A virtual workshop was held Nov. 8.

In-person workshops will take place at the following locations and dates. All begin at 6 p.m.

Nov. 30: Finley Elementary School Cafeteria, 627 E. Sixth St., Holtville;

Dec. 1: Brawley Chamber of Commerce, 204 S. Imperial Ave., Brawley;

Dec. 2: Calipatria Unified School District Board Room, 501 W. Main St., Calipatria;

Dec. 2: San Pasqual Valley High School Library, Route 1, 676 Baseline Road, Winterhaven

Dec. 6: Central Union High School District Board Room, 351 W. Ross Ave., El Centro

Dec. 7: Calexico Unified School District Board Room, 901 Andrade Ave., Calexico

An advisory committee will make redistricting recommendations to the board, which must have new trustee areas in place by March 2022. Committee members are Jimmy Duron, Area One; Michael Minnix, Area Two; Rebecca Singh, Area Three; Eric Reyes, Area Four; Norma Sierra Galindo, Area Five; Raul Navarro, Area Six, and Victor Carrillo, Area Seven.